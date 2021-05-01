Watch now: Crews battle three-alarm fire at Decatur warehouse

DECATUR — City fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire at East Grand Avenue and North Calhoun Street late Saturday afternoon.
Flames pierced through the roofs of three commercial structures, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles.
"It was a big thick cloud of smoke right to the point where you couldn't even see the sun," said Marvin Johnson, who works in the building just to the east. "It looked like a full moon at nighttime, but it was broad daylight at the time."
The cause of the fire is unknown and there are no apparent injuries, according to Deputy Fire Chief Jim Ohl.
Crews continued to douse the fire with water from a ladder truck in hopes of saving a fourth structure immediately next to the burned out frames of the three.
The fire is adjacent to the location of the former Aaction Equipment warehouse, which burned in 2015 and was the subject of a protracted clean-up effort.
Fire departments from surrounding communities are covering Decatur firehouses while crews work to extinguish the fire.
This story will be updated.
