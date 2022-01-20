Watch now: Crews brave cold to battle fire at Water and Marietta in Decatur

DECATUR — Bitter cold temperatures and a limited water supply made it difficult for firefighters to work on a fire at 141 E. Marietta St. on Thursday.

Decatur Fire Department Chief Jeff Abbott said the call came in around noon and firefighters were divided between the Marietta Street blaze and another on Prairie Street. County departments were on their way to help.

The rolling black smoke could be seen for blocks and Decatur police and street crews closed the Franklin Street overpass and Water Street itself to allow firefighters to work.

"The water, when it's hitting the ground, is freezing, so it makes it slick," Abbott said. "Right now we don't have anybody available to rotate companies because they're out on another fire, so we're just keeping it defensive. We've got three lines operating on it right now and braving the weather. That's how it's going to go for a while."

Five engines and two ladder trucks were working to keep the fire contained initially, with more on the way, he said.

Building manager Bill England said the building was empty and boarded up, but they have had a lot of trouble with homeless people breaking in and building fires for warmth, which he thought could have caused the fire.

"Homeless guys keep breaking in and starting fires in the fireplace in this apartment up here," England said, gesturing to the upper floor of the building. "I'm assuming that's what happened."

The building and several nearby houses are all owned by the same person, he said, and all need extensive remodeling to make them habitable. The Marietta Street structure was boarded up repeatedly in attempts to keep people from breaking in, but England said they kept finding ways inside anyway.

"I've been trying to keep them out of there and they keep breaking in, and I keep boarding it up," England said. "It was only a matter of time before this happened."

Abbott said firefighters pried the boards off the windows as part of the firefighting efforts because it was a "deep fire," which was worst in the interior. Damage estimates were not yet available, but England said he assumed the building would be a total loss.

