Watch now: Crews on scene of Mattoon apartment complex fire
Watch now: Crews on scene of Mattoon apartment complex fire

MATTOON — Emergency crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in Mattoon that appears to include injuries to some of the building’s occupants.

The building is located at the northwest corner of Champaign Avenue and 15th Street. Traffic is blocked at the intersection, which is two blocks north of Broadway Avenue.

In addition to the Mattoon Fire Department, a JG-TC reporter at the scene Monday morning said the Mattoon Police Department and Charleston Fire Department are assisting and that Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service crews have been tending to injured occupants of the apartment building.

This story will be updated.

PHOTOS: Crews on the scene of apartment fire in Mattoon

