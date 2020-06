× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Decatur crews responded to a house fire early Monday in a neighborhood east of downtown. Portions of the building collapsed.

The home was in the 1800 East William Street.

At 1:30 a.m., several emergency trucks were on the scene. A ladder truck was being used to spray the house, which is on the south side of William Street.

