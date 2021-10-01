 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Watch now: Crews respond to electrical fire in Mount Zion

  • 0

Firefighters were called to the apartment building, located at Dogwood Drive and Bucks Lair Court around 6 p.m. Friday

MOUNT ZION — An electrical fire Friday evening in a Mount Zion apartment prompted a multi-department response.

Mount Zion Fire Capt. Paul Hartwig said a ventilation fan in a ceiling apparently overheated, causing insulation to smolder and create smoke that escaped through vents in the roof of the two-story structure.

Decatur crews respond to 3 suspicious fires

Hartwig said no one was home where the faulty fan was discovered. Neighbors said, however, that the occupant told them there was a fire earlier in the day and that it had been extinguished before leaving.

Firefighters were called to the apartment building, located at Dogwood Drive and Bucks Lair Court around 6 p.m.

In addition to Mount Zion, crews were on hand from Long Creek and South Wheatland fire districts as well as the Decatur Ambulance Service.

Hartwig said there were no injuries.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Firefighters vent roof at Mount Zion apartment building

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News