Watch now: Crews respond to fire at 19th and Lawrence
Watch now: Crews respond to fire at 19th and Lawrence

Crews respond to a fire at 19th and Lawrence in Decatur. 

 ALLISON PETTY, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Crews were on the scene of a fire at South 19th and East Lawrence streets in Decatur early Tuesday.

Scanner traffic indicated that a garage had been engulfed in flames, and firefighters could be seen hosing down an area between two houses around 2:45 a.m. Fire personnel also entered a house adjacent to the fire. 

Firefighters were dispatched shortly before 2:30 a.m. and were still working there around 3 a.m. Decatur Police also responded to the scene. 

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available. 

PHOTOS: Scenes from Decatur overnight Monday 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

