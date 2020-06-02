Watch now: Crews respond to fire at 19th and Lawrence

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Crews were on the scene of a fire at South 19th and East Lawrence streets in Decatur early Tuesday.

Scanner traffic indicated that a garage had been engulfed in flames, and firefighters could be seen hosing down an area between two houses around 2:45 a.m. Fire personnel also entered a house adjacent to the fire.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly before 2:30 a.m. and were still working there around 3 a.m. Decatur Police also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

PHOTOS: Scenes from Decatur overnight Monday

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

