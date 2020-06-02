Watch now: Crews respond to fire at 19th and Lawrence

×
Crews respond to a fire at 19th and Lawrence in Decatur.
ALLISON PETTY, HERALD & REVIEW
DECATUR — Crews were on the scene of a fire at South 19th and East Lawrence streets in Decatur early Tuesday.
Scanner traffic indicated that a garage had been engulfed in flames, and firefighters could be seen hosing down an area between two houses around 2:45 a.m. Fire personnel also entered a house adjacent to the fire.
Firefighters were dispatched shortly before 2:30 a.m. and were still working there around 3 a.m. Decatur Police also responded to the scene.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
PHOTOS: Scenes from Decatur overnight Monday
Crews respond to a fire at 19th and Lawrence in Decatur.
ALLISON PETTY, HERALD & REVIEW
Crews respond to a fire at 19th and Lawrence in Decatur.
ALLISON PETTY, HERALD & REVIEW
East Lincoln Fire
Firefighters respond to a fire on East Lincoln Avenue in Decatur.
ALLISON PETTY, HERALD & REVIEW
Thorntons
A window is broken at Thorntons gas station, 1707 E. Pershing Rd., in Decatur early Tuesday.
SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW
Caseys
Broken glass is seen at the West Mound Road Casey's store.
SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW
Tobacco Shack
Damage to Tobacco Shack is seen Monday night.
SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW
Flora Gems
Flora Gems in downtown Decatur is shown early Tuesday.
SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW
Tournesol
Tournesol on Merchant Street in downtown Decatur is boarded up early Tuesday.
SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW
Theatre 7
The Theatre 7 office on Water Street is shown boarded up early Tuesday, painted with the messages "Decatur strong" and "love wins."
SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW
Flora Gems
Boarded-up doors of Flora Gems are shown early Tuesday.
SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW
Walmart
Pallets block the entrance to Walmart on Monday night in Decatur.
SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW
Menards
A makeshift barricade stands in front of the entrance to Menards on Monday night in Forsyth.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Friar Tuck
Macon County sheriff deputies are stationed at the intersection of U.S. 51 and Hickory Point Plaza on Monday night in Forsyth.
HERALD & REVIEW
North Edward Street Fire
Decature Fire Department and Decatur Police respond to a house fire at 843 N Edward Street on Monday night in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
A Decatur Fire engine is parked on 19th Street early Tuesday.
ALLISON PETTY, HERALD & REVIEW
