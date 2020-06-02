Watch now: Crews respond to house fire on North Edward Street

DECATUR — Crews are at the scene of a fire in the 800 block of North Edward Street, near West King Street.
Firefighters were dispatched shortly before 11 p.m. Flames could be seen coming from the roof around 11:15 p.m.
The structure is a multiple-story home with boarded-up windows. A neighbor told the Herald & Review that the home has been vacant for some time.
Ameren Illinois has been called to the scene. Decatur Ambulance Service and Decatur Police also are on scene.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
