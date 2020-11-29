Watch now: Witnesses describe effort to save kids in Decatur fire Sunday

DECATUR — Two passersby who smashed their way into a burning Decatur home to try and save children they feared were trapped inside tearfully told of their frustration and anguish at not being able to reach them Sunday afternoon.

Casualties from the fierce blaze that engulfed a three story house in the 600 block of West Main Street near the intersection with Monroe Street were not known later Sunday afternoon as firefighters continued to work the scene.

Karen Dodge had been passing nearby along with another driver, Amber Davis, when they noticed billowing smoke around 1:30 p.m. A woman they saw outside told them of children inside the home and Dodge also saw a terrified girl come charging out of the burning wooden home.

“She came running out covered in black and screaming and we heard this woman say there were kids in there,” said Dodge, 54, fighting back tears.

Davis said they couldn’t get in the front and dashed around to the back where a man they met helped them get inside.

“He picked up a rock and tossed the rock through a window and I pulled the metal screening and glass out and we reached in and unlocked the door and then we all went inside,” Davis said.