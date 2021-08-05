Watch now: Decatur apartment building fire called suspicious

Crews are investigating a fire on West Macon Street in Decatur on Thursday.
Clay Jackson
DECATUR — Officials are calling a fire that destroyed several vehicles and damaged a Decatur apartment building suspicious.
Crews arrived at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Macon Street and found heavy fire and smoke,
Deputy Fire Chief Jim Ohl said in a statement.
"Crews deployed attack lines to extinguish the fire and protect the apartment building from fire spread," Ohl said. "The parking garage was heavily damaged and the apartment building only had minor heat damage and was not involved in the fire."
No injuries were reported. An estimated cost of damage was not immediately available Thursday.
The
Decatur Housing Authority said some occupants will be displaced due to window and water damage.
Decatur police and the state fire marshal are investigating.
