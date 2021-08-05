 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Watch now: Decatur apartment building fire called suspicious

{{featured_button_text}}

Crews are investigating a fire on West Macon Street in Decatur on Thursday. 

DECATUR — Officials are calling a fire that destroyed several vehicles and damaged a Decatur apartment building suspicious. 

Crews arrived at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Macon Street and found heavy fire and smoke, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Ohl said in a statement. 

"Crews deployed attack lines to extinguish the fire and protect the apartment building from fire spread," Ohl said. "The parking garage was heavily damaged and the apartment building only had minor heat damage and was not involved in the fire."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No injuries were reported. ​An estimated cost of damage was not immediately available Thursday. 

The Decatur Housing Authority said some occupants will be displaced due to window and water damage.

Decatur police and the state fire marshal are investigating. 

PHOTOS: Fire guts Decatur warehouse

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Trauma as shield': Cuomo apology, defense panned

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News