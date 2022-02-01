Watch now: Decatur area braces for big winter wallop

DECATUR — While many last-minute shoppers were out collecting milk, bread and toilet paper before the first big snow storm of the season, others also had safety items on their lists.

By late Tuesday morning, many of the items used to remove snow had dwindled to a mere few bottles of de-icer at the Kenney’s Ace Hardware on Mount Zion Road in Decatur.

“We’ve got big bags of ice melt left,” said co-owner Libby Kenney. “Other than that, everything’s sold.”

All of the shovels were sold and a few ice scrapers were still in the display box, the owners pointed out. “People seem to be believing the weather,” Kenney said.

The forecast was calling for a mix of ice and snow, with some predictions saying there could up to 16 inches of the white stuff.

With that, cancellations were already in abundant supply Tuesday evening. Decatur Public Schools declared Wednesday and e-learning day and all Macon County offices are closed Wednesday and Thursday.

While officials are recommending that people stay home Wednesday if possible, those venturing out should call ahead to confirm events are ongoing and places are open.

Decatur resident Marcia Lawson arrived early at Farm & Fleet in South Shores to purchase salt to scatter on her driveway. “They are very heavy, about 50 pounds,” she said after hoisting two bags into her cart.

Lawson planned to cover much of her yard as well as the driveway. The family started the process before they realized they needed more, “so we can be ready,” she said.

Before people attempt removing the mounds of snow and ice from their sidewalks, steps and driveways, healthcare professionals suggest a few safety precautions to avoid emergency room visits.

Take care of yourself

According to the National Institutes of Health, approximately 11,500 people visit the emergency room each year to treat injuries received while shoveling snow. “Shoveling snow can be a strenuous activity, particularly because cold weather can be taxing on the body,” says Dr. Gurpreet Mander, HSHS Illinois chief physician executive. “There is a potential for exhaustion, dehydration, back injuries and even heart attacks.”

Healthcare professionals suggest preparing the body before attempting to shovel snow. Those with a history of heart disease or heart problems should avoid the task. Others should dress appropriately, warm up the muscles, use proper equipment and try pushing the snow instead of lifting.

According to healthcare professionals, proper shoveling includes squatting with your legs apart, knees bent and back straight. Lift with your legs. Avoid bending at the waist. Scoop small amounts of snow into the shovel and walk with your arms close to your body to where you want to dump it. Holding a shovelful of snow with your arms outstretched puts too much weight on your spine. Never remove deep snow all at once.

Dr. Ted Clark, chief medical officer of Decatur Memorial Hospital, also worries about his staff. “We’re making sure we have people here to take care of our patients,” he said. “We’ve put some programs in place where they can sleep in the hospital.”

Clark suggests people do what they can to remain indoors during the storm. “But if you have to venture out, the best thing to do is dress for the cold,” he said. “And pack an emergency kit.”

Many of the accidents are because people didn’t take the extra time, according to Clark. “A lot of times it’s because they are rushing,” he said.

Shoveling can be a physically demanding task. Clark suggests starting early and slow. “Try not to over exert themselves,” he said. “But if there’s some neighborhood kids around that want to make a few bucks to shovel your driveway, that’s always a good option as well.”

If an emergency vehicle is requested during the storm, healthcare professionals warn of delays. “The ambulance crews are going to have more difficulties getting to and from calls,” Clark said. “We anticipate delays just due to things that are beyond the control of anyone other than God.”

Be prepared for trouble

On Tuesday, officials from the Macon County Emergency Operations Center urged the community to take necessary precautions before the storm comes to an end, which isn’t expected until Friday.

For those who lose power in the homes, call Ameren at 1-800-755-5000. “Do not touch or move any downed line,” EOC stated. “Assume all downed lines are energized, dangerous and life threatening. Call Ameren to report downed lines.”

If the power is out, residents should avoid travel unless it is absolutely necessary and have adequate supplies of food, medicines and other necessities on hand prior to the heaviest storm activity.

Check on vulnerable neighbors, especially if elderly or disabled. Also, check on animals and ensure their access to food, water and shelter is not blocked by snow drifts, ice or other obstacles. If possible, bring them indoors.

Before a storm hits, cell phones should be charged, working batteries should be installed in radios and flashlights, and generators and portable heaters should be checked and working. Don’t cook or heat inside with charcoal or gas grills as this is a risk for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Travel at your own risk

For those who must travel, precautionary measures could help save lives. The Macon County EOC warns drivers to fuel up their vehicle. Before you set out on the road, “tell someone when you are leaving, where you are going, what route you are taking, when you expect to arrive,” the EOC reported.

For those who get stranded in their vehicle, do not abandon the vehicle and stay inside of it. Use the cell phone to call authorities. If the phone’s battery is low, send a text as it uses less power. Experts suggest drivers make sure the car is visible to rescuers, such as tying something bright colored onto the antenna or out of a window. “Clear the exhaust pipe regularly, use gas sparingly, run the engine in short intervals,” EOC stated. “Keep warm using the clothes and blankets in your Emergency Kit.”

