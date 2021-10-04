Watch now: Decatur arsonist gets 5-year sentence

DECATUR — Serial arsonist Michael J. Dixon, who torched the Decatur homes his friends let him stay in and even set fire to one house twice, has been sent to prison for five years.

Dixon, 29, was sentenced in Macon County Circuit Court Sept. 30. He had appeared in court in August and taken a plea bargain negotiated by defense attorney Chris Amero. The deal saw Dixon plead guilty to a charge of arson while two additional charges were dismissed. The plea had been an open one, with no pre-arranged sentencing cap for Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith.

Sworn Macon County Sheriff’s Office affidavits said Dixon had arrived in Decatur homeless and on probation in 2020 after being convicted of arson in Panama City, Florida.

He first struck here Nov. 23, 2020, setting fire to a house at 1950 Illinois Route 121 where a friend had allowed him to stay. Friends then arranged for him to live at another house, 1003 N. Moffett Lane, which went up in flames the evening of Dec. 1.

While investigations into these earlier fires were continuing, Dixon had asked the friend if he could move back into the home at 1950 Illinois Route 121, which was damaged but still habitable. That house was torched again the morning of Dec. 17 and sheriff's deputies intercepted and arrested Dixon as he was walking away from the scene of the conflagration.

Recommended for you…

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.