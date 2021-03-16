Watch now: Decatur City Council approves lease for 60 license plate reader cameras in effort to combat crime

DECATUR — Putting aside concerns over the lack of a competitive bidding process, the Decatur City Council approved a lease agreement with an Atlanta-based company to deploy 60 license plate reader cameras in the city's high-crime neighborhoods.
The three-year agreement with Flock Safety will cost $165,000 in the first year, with the tab being picked up by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and the city's DUI account. It will cost $150,000 each year following, with general funds expected to pick up the cost.
Though long discussed as an option to help fight crime, the cameras come at a time where the city has experienced a surge in violence.
"Obviously, the city of Decatur is experiencing an uptick in gun violence, criminal activity, shootings somewhat similar to the city of Springfield right now, and this has been discussed and put forward as a solution to provide the police department with more evidence basically to prosecute and kind of get to the root of the problem," said Assistant City Manager Jon Kindseth.
About 20 cameras will be deployed in the Johns Hill neighborhood while the remainder will be installed in the urban core neighborhoods with “significant crime in the recent past," Kindseth said.
Staff and police officials declined to specify where cameras would go, hoping to not alert potential criminals of their presence. But, all cameras will be on public property and facing the right-of-way. None will peer into private property.
If not taken by the police, video collected will be deleted after 30 days.
"This is not an indefinite collection of citizen data," said Dan Murdock, sales manager for Flock.
The cameras are expected to be operational by early summer, in time for the traditional uptick in violence.
The council approved the contract 5-0, with council members Bill Faber and Rodney Walker absent. But despite the unanimous roll, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and several council members made known to city staff that they were not pleased with the process.
"I'm a little frustrated that we didn't have a bid process for this because it's important and I think we needed to see all of the options that are out there," Moore Wolfe said.
However, City Manager Scot Wrighton said Flock's technology provided a "unique sophistication" that made it stand out compared to any other firm.
City staff said Flock, which is utilized by more than 500 police departments across the United States, including large cities like Indianapolis, provides a scale that simply can't be matched by any local bidders.
They said that if a vehicle associated with a crime in Decatur is picked up on a Flock camera elsewhere around the country, Decatur police will get an alert, for instance.
The city's information technology chief Jim Edwards and Police Chief Jim Getz concurred with Wrighton's assessment.
"I need something that works, something that's going to solve crime and something that is really easy for my guys to use," Getz said. "This is a one, one-stop shop, we don't manage any of it, we don't store any of the information that's gained from it. All we do is use it, and that's exactly what I wanted."
However, Matthew Beck, owner of Decatur-based Beck Tech, said the insinuation that his company could not meet the parameters of what the city was looking for as "totally false."
"It's not our first rodeo, guys," Beck told council members. "Don't be scared going to bid. It just gives you a better price. It's what it does ... We can supply anything and everything they spoke of."
Some on the council appeared to briefly give the idea consideration, with Councilman Chuck Kuhle motioning to table the contract with Flock with the idea that a request for proposals be put out.
But, it was withdrawn after some discussion as members acknowledged the Catch-22 situation as competitors have now seen Flock's bid, making another process inherently unfair.
And despite concerns over process, council members expressed an eagerness to get cameras on the streets as soon as possible.
"Our two department heads, who have by far the greatest expertise of anybody within our 450 employees in the city of Decatur, have both indicated that, in their views, this was the best product to meet the needs of the city," said Councilman David Horn, explaining his reasoning for not supporting a new process.
In other news, the council held a public hearing to consider whether to move forward with requesting quick-take authority to acquire certain properties needed for the Brush College Road and Faries Parkway grade separation project.
Quick-take is a legislative process that verifies that the construction project is a public project warranting the use of eminent domain, and allows the city to quickly take the property so construction is not delayed. Compensation is typically settled at a later date.
The ambitious $54 million project would separate road and train traffic by a bridge elevating Brush College over Faries Parkway and relieve massive holdups and congestion.
However, city staff said two property owners have demanded unreasonable sums for their properties. Though negotiations continue, staff believe quick-take authority could help expedite the process.
"In order to be responsible with taxpayer money, the city believes that we need this quick take authority in order to get the project ready to go out to bid," Kindseth said.
The city is hoping to get the project out for bid by April and to start construction this summer in hopes of avoiding additional cost overruns caused by waiting.
The two property owners in question, Len Walston of Walston Auto Wrecking and Tim Jones of the New Back Door bar, were both present at the hearing.
Both said they do not wish to hold up the project, they just simply want to be fairly compensated.
"No disrespect, but I lose all negotiating power when you do quick take," Jones said. "You're putting my arm behind my back and then you say 'okay, let's settle.'"
The council did not take action on whether to seek quick take authority, but could in the coming weeks. If so, it would require approval from the state legislature.
View from above: Can you identify these Decatur locations from aerial photos?