Watch now: Decatur COVID testing sites expect to remain busy; Macon Co. reports 328 new cases over holiday weekend

DECATUR — With another rise in the number COVID-19 cases, Decatur testing facilities are expecting to be busy the next few weeks.

“We’ve learned patterns,” said Tanya Andricks, CEO of Crossing Healthcare. “And we’ve learned that after there’s gatherings, several weeks later, we do start to see a pretty significant increase in the numbers in a local community. I wouldn’t expect that to be any different now.”

Each testing site is different, according to the healthcare professionals. Some offer drive-through options, while others accept walk-in patients. Nasal swabs are utilized to administer the test. Others use the saliva based test.

According to Emily O’Connell, health educator for the Macon County Health Department, more facilities have been able to offer COVID-19 testing in the community during the past year.

“Some locations are offering the Illinois SHIELD Testing (Crossing Healthcare and Richland Community College) which is a saliva-based, non-invasive COVID-19 test,” she said.

The testing process can take approximately 15 minutes. Results from the test average 24 hours. Crossing’s lab is located in Decatur. “That allows us to turn those over relatively rapidly,” Andricks said about the results.

Two different tests

The tests are categorized as antigen tests and the PCR tests, which are different from each other.

“The PCR test is a diagnostic test that actually evaluates for, and looks for, genetic material from the coronavirus itself,” said Dr. Tricia Scerba. “It is a very accurate test, particularly when people are in their first stages of infection.”

The antigen test is not as accurate as the PCR test, according to Scerba. “The antigen test looks for signs that your body is showing some sort of response to the injection from the COVID virus,” she said. “It’s not looking for the virus itself. It’s looking for the body’s response to the virus.”

PCR tests have been available for COVID and other illnesses for years.

Healthcare professionals continue to encourage masks, social distancing and hand washing. Although COVID is a concern, the winter and holiday months are also cold and flu season. “It is very difficult at first glance to tell the difference between all of those infections,” Scerba said. “That brings with it extra additional stress and concern.”

Health professionals are expecting the number of COVID-19 cases may increase due to holiday gatherings as well as the omicron variant.

On Monday, the health department reported 328 new positive cases from Dec. 23-26, and three deaths — a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 90s.

Long lines regularly

The team at the nonprofit Free COVID Care drive-through facility, located at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Eldorado Street, has consistently had a long line of patients waiting in cars to take tests since the holiday season began weeks ago, said Quin Jackson, outreach coordinator for the facility. “We are swamped, due to the rise in COVID and the omicron variant and the holidays,” she said.

Jackson and her staff send the tests to Chicago before the patient receives the results 48 to 72 hours later. The nonprofit organization is not associated with the health department.

According to Jackson, more positive test results have come back recently. “You can still be asymptomatic and still have the virus,” she said.

Home tests have been a popular alternative, according to the health department. “Rapid COVID-19 tests are a great tool if someone believes they may have COVID-19 or have been exposed to COVID-19,” O’Connell said. “However, a negative home test result means that the test did not detect the virus and they may not have an infection, but it does not rule out an infection.”

Health professionals suggest repeating the test within a few days, with at least 24 hours between tests, or using a PCR test to increase the confidence that you are not infected.

The state plans to ramp up staffing and assistance to local health departments to increase the availability of COVID vaccines, booster shots and testing in Illinois. The move comes as the state has the highest surge of COVID cases since the pandemic started.

Gov. J.B. Pritkzer in a press conference Monday announced the response after a wave of new cases attributed to the omicron variant. The changes include expanding the state’s Community Based Testing Sites, including ones in Bloomington and Champaign, from operating four days a week to six.

The state is seeing an average of 500 new hospital admissions a day, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said. The number is double from roughly a month ago.

There have been 177 omicron cases since the variant was detected in Illinois within the last few weeks, according to the state data. The variant arrived in the U.S. around Thanksgiving and is now the dominant coronavirus strain, although data suggests a higher rate of transmission hasn’t led to more hospitalizations or deaths.

COVID-19 testing sites in Decatur Crossing Healthcare 990 N. Water Street Richland Community College 1 College Park (West Wing of Campus) HSHS Medical Group 5285 E. Maryland Street, Suite A Memorial Express Care 3131 North Water Street 4455 E. US Route 36 CVS Pharmacy 570 N. Fairview Avenue 2990 N. Monroe Street 1595 E. Cantrell Street Walgreens 4995 E. US Route 36 420 W. 1st Drive 1331 N. IL Route 48 625 W. Pershing Road 225 E. Ash Avenue Vero Clinic 1192 E. Pershing Road Harmone Labs 1622 S Taylorville Road Free COVID Care 426 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive 985 W. Pershing Road For more information about testing for COVID-19, visit the IDPH website about the different types.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.