 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Watch now: Decatur crews battle fire, extreme weather conditions early Thursday morning

  • 0
Division Street fire

Decatur fire crews battle a fire on Division Street early Thursday.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

DECATUR — Decatur fire crews arrived early Thursday morning to find fire blowing out of the windows and doors of a home at 237 W. Division St.

The call came in at 1:30 a.m. and crews remained on the scene until 5:03 a.m., enduring "tough conditions" that included blowing snow and freezing temperatures.

207 Macon Country residents test positive for COVID

"First arriving crews pulled a 2 ½ inch hand line to knock the fire back, and then made entry with 1 ¾ inch handlines to extinguish fires on both the first and second floors. Ventilation holes were cut in the roof to release heavy heat and smoke from the residence. Extensive overhaul took place as fire was running within the attic, knee walls, and soffits," a department news release said. 

Four engines, a ladder truck, 16 fire personnel and three chief officers responded.

People are also reading…

None of the home's four adult occupants were home at the time of the fire. The extent of the damage has made the home uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden says ISIS leader Qurashi killed in Syria raid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News