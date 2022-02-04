Watch now: Decatur crews battle fire, extreme weather conditions

DECATUR — Decatur fire crews arrived early Thursday morning to find fire blowing out of the windows and doors of a home at 237 W. Division St.

The call came in at 1:30 a.m. and crews remained on the scene until 5:03 a.m., enduring "tough conditions" that included blowing snow and freezing temperatures.

"First arriving crews pulled a 2½ inch hand line to knock the fire back, and then made entry with 1¾ inch handlines to extinguish fires on both the first and second floors. Ventilation holes were cut in the roof to release heavy heat and smoke from the residence. Extensive overhaul took place as fire was running within the attic, knee walls, and soffits," a department news release said.

Four engines, a ladder truck, 16 fire personnel and three chief officers responded.

None of the house's four adult occupants were home at the time of the fire. The extent of the damage has made the home uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.