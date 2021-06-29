 Skip to main content
Watch now: Decatur fire crews respond to fire on Thunderbird Drive

Firefighters battle flames and rain during a fire Monday afternoon in Decatur.

DECATUR — Decatur fire crews responded to a structure fire at approximately 3 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of West Thunderbird Drive.

One firefighter was transported by the Decatur Ambulance Service to a local hospital for issues related to overheating.

In addition to battling the flames coming from a garage 2245 Thunderbird Drive, Decatur firefighters had to deal with a blast of heavy rain that passed through the area Monday afternoon. 

According to a news release issued by Deputy Fire Chief Jim Ohl, the first arriving units found heavy fire conditions coming from the garage and attic areas. They pulled lines for a quick fire attack.

Garage fire at 2245 Thunderbird Drive in Decatur.

"The first arriving ladder truck worked on ventilating the roof and controlling the gas and electric into the structure," the release stated. "The fire quickly spread into the remaining attic space, causing significant structural instability and collapse."

No other injuries were reported.

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal was contacted and is assisting with the investigation.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

