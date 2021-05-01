Watch now: Decatur firefighters battle three-alarm fire

“My building would be gone if it weren’t for the Decatur Fire Department,” he said, sharing a personal word of thanks with Fire Chief Jeff Abbott after things calmed down a bit.

Abbott said the fire started in the northwest corner of the building near Calhoun and East Locust streets and moved southward toward Grand Avenue.

“It started at the other end of the block,” Abbott said as he stood along Grand Avenue. “The wind was moving pretty good, pushing it through. It came down to this building here (at the corner of Calhoun and Grand) and once it had an opening, the wind was pushing it through the whole building.”

With the warehouse buildings deemed a total loss, Abbott said attention turned to preventing the spread of the fire to a fourth structure.

“All city fire trucks are here right now,” he said. “Basically we were trying to get on all four corners of this building and keep it from spreading anymore.” Fire departments from surrounding communities covered Decatur firehouses while crews worked to extinguish the fire.