 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Watch now: Decatur firefighters respond to vacant house fire

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — For the second time in a year, the Decatur Fire Department was called Thursday to a fire in a vacant home in the 800 block of North Edward Street.

According to a statement from Deputy Chief Dan Kline, fire crews arrived around 10:30 p.m. to find a two-and-half-story vacant house with flames coming through the roof and partial collapse along the rear of the structure. Officials said the the building had previously burned on June, 1, 2020 at the same time there were random acts of criminal damage across the community in response to the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

First arriving crews used an attack line to prevent a nearby house from burning. Ladder truck crews extinguished the bulk of the fire with additional firefighters extinguishing the remaining hot spots. Crews remained on scene for approximately four hours.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Trail cameras, shoe prints catch Decatur arsonist and burglar, police say

The fire is considered suspicious and is currently under investigation by the office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

No injuries were reported. 

FULL COVERAGE: Central Illinois mourns fallen police officer Chris Oberheim

Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, a Decatur native, was shot to death May 19 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. See full coverage of tributes to Oberheim's life and service. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts new jobs report

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News