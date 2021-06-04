Watch now: Decatur firefighters respond to vacant house fire

DECATUR — For the second time in a year, the Decatur Fire Department was called Thursday to a fire in a vacant home in the 800 block of North Edward Street.

According to a statement from Deputy Chief Dan Kline, fire crews arrived around 10:30 p.m. to find a two-and-half-story vacant house with flames coming through the roof and partial collapse along the rear of the structure. Officials said the the building had previously burned on June, 1, 2020 at the same time there were random acts of criminal damage across the community in response to the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

First arriving crews used an attack line to prevent a nearby house from burning. Ladder truck crews extinguished the bulk of the fire with additional firefighters extinguishing the remaining hot spots. Crews remained on scene for approximately four hours.

The fire is considered suspicious and is currently under investigation by the office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

No injuries were reported.

