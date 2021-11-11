Watch now: Decatur fugitive caught after chase

TAYLORVILLE — Police in Taylorville report catching a Decatur fugitive after a chase in which the wanted man tried to run a squad car off the road.

The 44-year-old suspect was apprehended and jailed Wednesday and faces multiple charges.

A statement on the police Facebook page said the man had stolen a car from a gas station and been intercepted by a city police patrol which tried to pull him over.

“The subject fled the stop and Taylorville Police began to follow the vehicle, which led into pursuing it out of Taylorville,” the statement said.

“The subject tried to run a police unit off the road at one point. The vehicle was northbound on (Illinois Route) 29 and decided to flee into a field; he went into a large ditch, disabling the vehicle in that field. The subject was taken into custody.”

Police booked the man on preliminary charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding police, resisting police, reckless driving, driving while revoked and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The statement also said the man was wanted on a parole violation and being sought on a warrant out of Macon County and was to be regarded as “armed and dangerous.” The statement listed a criminal history of 29 prior arrests and 27 convictions for offenses ranging from burglaries to narcotics and weapons crimes and burglaries.

Macon County Circuit Court records show the man was last sentenced to a year in prison in August of 2019 after he pleaded guilty to a charge of theft.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

