Watch now: Decatur gathers to dedicate Ray Batman Center for Social Justice

DECATUR — Ray Batman left a legacy on the community and on Dove Inc. as its founder.

However, his friends and family know he wouldn’t say he did it alone.

“It would be nice and wonderful to say, ‘look what Ray did singlehandedly, look what Ray did by himself, taking Dove from this humble desk in a church storeroom to what it is today,’” said his friend and colleague Fred Spannaus. “But that would be a lie. He never did anything significant by himself.”

On Saturday, Dove staff rededicated the facility at 788 E. Clay St., Decatur, as the Ray Batman Center for Social Justice. The location was one of the few sites where Dove was once housed. It now serves as Homeward Bound, providing support to homeless people living in Macon County.

The building will continue to provide the same services, according to Barb Blakey, volunteer and community relations director.

“This is where the growth happened,” she said about the building’s history. “We thought this was the perfect building to share the legacy. It has a great history.”

Those invited to speak during the ceremony included Spannaus, Dove executive directors, family and friends.

“The genius of Ray Batman is that he never did anything significant by himself,” Spannaus said.

“He always looked around when faced with a challenge. ’Who can I bring to the task?’ ‘Who knows something that I don’t know?’ ‘Who knows somebody I don’t know?’ ‘Who has some talent that we need to ensure a better outcome for whatever challenge is ahead of us?’”

Batman passed away a year ago.

His first job with Dove was as the coordinator utilizing support of seven local Christian churches. His father-in-law, John “Scotty” Scott, confided in a preacher that he was worried about Batman. In 1970, Batman left a secure job to create an agency to help others. According to the Rev. Robert Clark, creating a job that had no potential for income was not safe for a family.

“They don’t have any money, they don’t have any facility, they don’t have any staff, they don’t have anything,” Clark remembered the conversation. “He’s leaving something for nothing. All he has is an idea.”

Clark had faith at the time, and reminded Batman’s father-in-law that good things come from an idea. “I guess I want to say, 'Hey, Scotty, what do you think about it now,'" he said.

According to Dove’s history, the agency employed Batman only with an annual budget of $6,000.

Dove now has 57 employees with a budget of $4 million. Programs, including Homeward Bound Homeless Shelter, the Domestic Violence Program, RSVP Volunteer Program, Children’s Clothing Room and BABES, reach into several counties throughout Central Illinois. “Programs serving all kinds of human needs, engaging hundreds and hundreds of volunteers,” Spannaus said.

Through the years the building has been updated and has housed various programs for Dove and its clients.

Tamara Wilcox will leave her position as executive director at the end of June. She had the opportunity to work with Batman as a finance specialist and finance director.

“He was so humble and wouldn’t want any attention towards himself,” she said. “But the community needs this. This is going to be a place for everyone to come to remember him.”

Future plans for the center include fencing around the area. The gutters were also recently replaced.

Wilcox found Dove’s first accounting book and presented it during the ceremony on Saturday.

“They literally started with nothing,” she said. “The sacrifices that he made to leave a job working for his father-in-law to come and run this organization, it was a sacrifice. But it was something he believed in.”

Wilcox handed the book to Darsonya Switzer, the current executive director. Switzer also had the opportunity to work with Batman.

“He left his comfort zone,” she said. “He knew there was a place in this world that didn’t have that stability. He wanted to build it. He wanted to bring those together to the table that could help him build it.”

Switzer viewed her interactions with Batman as a blessing and education. Her previous positions with Dove were as a Homeward Bound case manager, then as the program director.

“He was such a wealth of knowledge,” she said. “He wanted to make things better for everyone.”

As the next executive director, Switzer wants to carry on the mission set by Batman. “I want to lead by that example,” she said. “It does not escape me that he had a huge impact on the community. I’m not going to disappoint him.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.