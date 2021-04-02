Watch now: Decatur gun buyback event nets 230 pistols, shotguns

DECATUR— Sydnee Sturdivant was one of many looking to safely get rid of unwanted firearms.
Looking out for those in the city where she was born and raised, the 27-year-old Decatur resident saw Friday's Decatur Community Day of Peace as a step in the right direction.
"I just think it's important that we try to get the guns off the streets," Sturdivant said. "I'm thankful they're doing something like this to at least show the community they're trying to do something."
Decatur's Community Day of Peace on Friday started at 2 p.m. and was scheduled to last until around 6 p.m.
Anyone could turn in an unloaded gun for cash, no questions asked, and the transaction wouldn't require identification. Around 3:30 p.m. a line circling the Community Church of God's parking lot began to dissipate as the $40,000 donated to the buyback event was nearly spent.
Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz said the turnout was beyond what event organizers had expected. An estimated 230 semi-automatic pistols and shotguns and several rifles had been purchased, Getz said as the event drew to a close.
"We didn't know how many people would show up," Getz said, adding "there's obviously a need for it." The day of peace and buyback event comes amid an uptick in Decatur gun violence and was intended to prevent firearms from finding their way into the wrong hands.
The buyback was hosted by local Decatur churches, the Decatur branch of the NAACP, the city's Department of Community Development and the Decatur Police Department. Cash was provided The Howard G. Buffett Foundation.
Police were offering $350 for assault-style rifles, $225 for semi-automatic handguns or revolvers, $75 for shotguns.
"All of these guns taken here aren’t obviously all going to make it to the streets, but there’s a few of those that could probably be victims of burglaries and for sale and end up on the street and used in a crime," Getz said.
Another person in line looking to sell was Mike Matlock, 63, who traveled from Assumption to turn several firearms into cash and saw the transaction opportunity as "a good deal."
"I thought I'd take advantage of their program," Matlock said. "I thought it'd be a great opportunity to cash a few of them in. I'm a farmer but I like dealing in guns sometimes."
Bill Hanes of Decatur said he'd always heard about gun buyback events, but Friday afternoon's event was the first time he's ever participated in one.
"I have a couple of old guns and the price is right, so I thought I'd turn them in," Hanes said, adding that the guns in reference were some old .22-rifles that are now more like "relics."
The 81-year-old said some time has passed since he's last used them.
Friday's gun buyback proved so successful that Getz shared interest in hosting another one in the future. He initially got the idea from hearing about similar events, usually partnerships between a local police department and churches.
There were plans to hold a gun buyback before COVID-19 had started, he said.
"I really would like to, seeing the turnout we had, there's obviously a need for it," he said. "It's all about finances and if we can come up with the money to do another one, I'd like to."
