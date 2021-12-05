Watch now: Decatur home hit by gunfire, again, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur woman's home that was struck by gunfire early Saturday has been hit before, police report.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with the Decatur Police Department said the 45-year-old woman told officers she heard multiple gunshots around 7:30 a.m. and later found plaster debris on the floor of a room in the front of the house in the 800 block of West Wood Street.

“She noticed there were three apparent bullet holes in her wall,” added Copeland. “There were approximately seven total bullet defects in the wall, but some of them were old.”

Copeland said the woman told officers she had no idea why her house would be the target of gunfire.

