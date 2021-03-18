Watch now: Decatur hotel operator reacts to Pritzker reopening plan

Over 600 people had signed up to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the hotel on Thursday. A total of 395 residents had been checked in to be vaccinated as of 1:25 p.m., with a total of 601 signed up to get a shot by the end of the day.

In Macon County, health officials are hopeful that more-inclusive requirements starting mid-April can lead to vaccinating many more county residents. "We've been planning, we just need more vaccines to do that," said Brandi Binkley, administrator of the Macon County Health Department.

The Macon County Health Department and it's partners "have been preparing before there even was a vaccine," Binkley said. "We're looking at getting more providers coming on that can help administer the vaccine, so it won't just be the health department, FQACs and hospitals."

Binkley said plans are in the works for area churches to serve as locations for vaccinations clinics; the effort should provide opportunities for those with lesser resources to be able to receive a vaccine.

As of Thursday, no dates were set for any clinics, but should be coming up in the next few weeks, Binkley said.

Capitol News Illinois and the Associated Press contributed to this story.