Watch now: Decatur hotel operator reacts to Pritzker reopening plan

DECATUR — For Steve Horve, owner of the Decatur Conference Center & Hotel, Thursday's announcement by Gov. J.B. Pritzker about the next step in transitioning to a post-COVID-19 Illinois came at a crucial time.
"We’ve got weddings booked, we’ve got pool tournaments booked, we’re taking reservations for the Farm Progress Show," Horve said of some events planned when the conference center comes back online.
Friday marks a year since the complex was shut down because of the pandemic, only to resume just the hotel operation in August. On Thursday, in an apropos twist, it hosted a vaccination clinic.
Proclaiming that he is “more optimistic today than I have been at any time” since the deadly virus crossed state lines in February 2020, Pritzker on Thursday unveiled what he called a dial-up return to a sense of normalcy based on percentages of the population having been fully vaccinated.
Rather than abruptly jumping to unfettered interaction as prescribed in the “Restore Illinois” plan developed last spring, Pritzker will phase in greater flexibility for gatherings based on percentages of the vaccinated population and barring any reversals wrought by the unpredictable disease.
The newly envisioned “bridge” to Phase 5 begins when 70% of residents aged 65 or older are vaccinated. The number stands at 58% currently. The bridge would allow greater numbers of indoor diners. Parties would still be limited to 10 or fewer people each 6 feet apart, but standing areas such as bars can be filled to 30% capacity indoors and 50% outdoors.
Other spaces limited to 50% capacity currently, including retail outlets, offices and health clubs, we be allowed 60%. Similar capacity levels will apply to amusements parks, theaters, museums, spectator events and more.
If after 28 days in the bridge program, there are no significant setbacks in terms of cases, hospitalizations or deaths, Phase 5, with normal business operations, will be re-introduced once 50% of everyone aged 16 and older is vaccinated.
“Illinois is on track to safely welcome visitors and with that comes revenue for our state and municipalities, customers for our small businesses, and jobs for our workforce,” Jayne DeLuce, board chairwoman of the Illinois Council of Convention & Visitor Bureaus, said in a statement.
Horve said following "a number of events scheduled for last year that had to get canceled ... this is good news."
The conference center holds approximately 60,000 square feet of meeting space, with itslargest room measuring about 15,000 square feet. Complying with the restriction of 60% capacity "means we could utilize and fall into the 9,000 square foot and it's just a matter of math for how many people you can have in that event," Horve said.
More news from the state came Thursday during an announcement saying all residents 16-years-old and up living outside of Chicago will be eligible for a COVID vaccination starting April 12. Included in the update was the "bridge phase" raising capacity limits won't take affect until 70% of senior citizens, those age 65 and older, in the state are vaccinated.
Statewide number of seniors that have received at least the first dose of the vaccine was at 58% as of Thursday. The transitional phase going into effect will also depend on there being at least 20% of intensive care beds available and steady numbers of COVID-like illness admissions in hospitals, mortality rates and case positivity rates.
Pritzker said all Illinois regions will move into the bridge phase simultaneously, adding that there are "additional announcements to come" in regard to other populations eligible for the vaccination following April 12.
“Deliveries continue to rise and are expected to increase by millions more this spring,” Pritzker said. “With the increased supply, Illinois is now averaging 100,000 vaccinations a day. That's about 1 percent of all adults in Illinois getting a shot each day, and I expect that number to continue to grow in the weeks ahead.”
A total of 109,000 doses were received by the state in the first shipment in December and this week's shipment had over 800,000 doses, according to Pritzker.
Over 600 people had signed up to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the hotel on Thursday. A total of 395 residents had been checked in to be vaccinated as of 1:25 p.m., with a total of 601 signed up to get a shot by the end of the day.
In Macon County, health officials are hopeful that more-inclusive requirements starting mid-April can lead to vaccinating many more county residents. "We've been planning, we just need more vaccines to do that," said Brandi Binkley, administrator of the Macon County Health Department.
The Macon County Health Department and it's partners "have been preparing before there even was a vaccine," Binkley said. "We're looking at getting more providers coming on that can help administer the vaccine, so it won't just be the health department, FQACs and hospitals."
Binkley said plans are in the works for area churches to serve as locations for vaccinations clinics; the effort should provide opportunities for those with lesser resources to be able to receive a vaccine.
As of Thursday, no dates were set for any clinics, but should be coming up in the next few weeks, Binkley said.
Capitol News Illinois and the Associated Press contributed to this story.
