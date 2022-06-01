 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Decatur man accused of killing woman in front of children appears in court

DECATUR — Darius R. Coffie, the Decatur man accused of shooting his pregnant girlfriend to death in front of three young children, told a judge Wednesday he didn’t want a hearing to weigh the evidence against him.

Coffee, 29, appeared before Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes. Represented by Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders, Coffie waived the preliminary hearing proceedings where the judge would have to listen to Decatur Police evidence before deciding if there was probable cause to try him.

After Coffie signed a form confirming the hearing waiver, Forbes listed the case on the trial call of Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith and set a pretrial hearing for July 7.

Darius Coffie 060122.JPG

Darius Coffie arrives for preliminary hearing on Wednesday at the Macon County Courthouse.

Coffie had entered not guilty pleas to six alternate murder and homicide counts in the May 9 death of 25-year-old Shyann Foster and her unborn child. Coffie also denies a further charge of theft; prosecutors allege he took a local used automobile dealer’s car for a test drive which became his getaway vehicle. He crashed it in Springfield the night following Foster's death while being pursued by police who arrested him. 

The arrest warrant filed about the murder described Coffie arguing with Foster in front of the children, all younger than 10, before grabbing a firearm and gunning her down. Officers had found the traumatized children and the bloody body of Foster while responding to her home in the 1300 block of North Walnut Grove after getting reports of multiple shots fired.

Coffie remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at more than $10 million.

