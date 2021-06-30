Watch now: Decatur man accused of shooting at cop waives hearing, pleads not guilty

DECATUR — Marcus D. Boykin told a judge Wednesday he was willing to waive a formal hearing of the evidence that accuses him of trying to murder a Decatur police officer.

Boykin, 39, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing on a charge of attempted murder, to which he entered a not guilty plea. He also denied further counts of being a felon in possession of a weapon, armed violence and the aggravated discharge of a firearm.

And he also entered not guilty pleas on two counts of aggravated fleeing and two counts of aggravated driving under the influence.

Judge Rodney Forbes explained to Boykin that a preliminary hearing would involve the prosecution outlining the case against him and the judge deciding whether there was probable cause to try him.

“But you are prepared to waive the preliminary hearing and plead not guilty, is that correct?” the judge asked. Boykin, flanked by defense attorney Michelle Sanders and several Macon County Jail and court security officers, replied: “Yes.”

He then told the court “You all have a good day,” as he was led back to his cell; he remains held in custody in lieu of bail set at $500,000, meaning he must post $50,000 to bond out.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police about the case said Boykin, intoxicated on a mix of alcohol and cocaine, had driven up to within 6 feet of the parked squad car of Officer Chris Snyder on the night of June 18.

“Without warning or provocation, Marcus stuck his arm out the window and brandished a chrome Colt automatic .32 caliber handgun and fired one round at Officer Snyder,” the affidavit added.

Boykin, who missed, is then accused of fleeing with Snyder in pursuit, soon to be joined by several other officers as Snyder radioed for backup. During the chase another Decatur patrol officer, Michael Lawary, was right behind Boykin’s vehicle when he said he saw the defendant raise his gun and point it backward toward him.

Fearing for his life, Lawary fired eight or nine shots right through the windshield of his own patrol car in order to defend himself. Boykin’s vehicle was hit but he escaped injury and was cornered after police deployed devices which punctured his car tires.

The Herald & Review has filed Freedom of Information Act requests seeking police dashcam video of the chase.

Even then, the drama was not over. The affidavit said Boykin, who at various stages had put his own gun in his mouth or pointed it under his chin, initially pushed the weapon away as he sat on the ground but then began crawling toward it again. Police had to shoot him with a stun gun, the affidavit said, to keep him away from the weapon and allow him to be arrested safely.

His case was put on the trial call of Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith and his defense will be handled by Decatur attorney Chris Amero. Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter will prosecute the case.

Boykin is due back in court on Aug. 25 for a pretrial hearing.

