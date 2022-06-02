Watch now: Decatur man accused of stealing memorial flag needs a lawyer, but it's complicated

DECATUR — The Decatur man accused of stealing and damaging a U.S. flag flown in a cemetery in honor of a deceased Marine veteran told a judge he needs taxpayers’ help to fund his defense.

Joseph P. Farrar, 52, is charged with three alternate counts of theft and a charge of causing criminal damage to a memorial by dropping the flag. Prosecutors allege the flag got muddied and grass-stained when Farrar let it fall to the ground after he realized his theft had been discovered and he tried to flee from Graceland Cemetery at 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Farrar appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court where Judge James Coryell outlined the charges against him. He then asked Farrar, who has yet to enter a formal plea, if he planned to hire a lawyer to represent him.

“I don’t have no money,” he told the judge.

Coryell then found him “indigent” and, in most cases, that would lead to the appointment of a lawyer from the Macon County Public Defender’s Office. But Coryell ruled that given the rather unusual circumstances of this case, other arrangements for Farrar’s defense would have to be made.

The complication is that one of the men working security in the cemetery who said he chased Farrar down and caught him trying to steal the flag is Michael Tarczan. His day job is working as an investigator for the Public Defender’s Office and Coryell realized that appointing a lawyer from there would create conflict of interest issues.

The judge said he would ask Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith to appoint an outside lawyer to represent Farrar and Griffith moved swiftly. By Thursday morning Decatur-based lawyer Diane Couri appeared in court to announce she will handle Farrar’s defense.

A preliminary hearing to test the evidence against Farrar, which had been scheduled for June 8, was then put back until June 15 at Couri’s request on behalf of the defendant. Farrar remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $10,000, requiring him to post a bond of $1,000 to be released.

Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home funeral director assistant Bruce Logan, who said he helped Tarczan catch Farrar, told the Herald & Review the flag involved in the case has been destroyed by burning.

“We had to do that because it had touched the ground,” said Logan, explaining strict protocol rules require it for the flag, which was valued at more than $1,000. “It’s now been replaced with a new flag.”

The flag forms part of the Graceland Cemetery’s Avenue of Flags flown on the weekend of Memorial Day. Each flag, donated by veterans' families in their memory, flies on a lightweight pole bearing the name of the service person being honored.

The flag involved in the Farrar case had been donated by the family of Decatur U.S. Marine World War II veteran John A. Riley, who died in 2006 at the age of 83.

His son, Patrick Riley, 74, said the flag had not been used to cover his father’s casket at the funeral; he has that one safely at home. But he said the flag concerned held special significance because the family presented it after the funeral and intended it to be a lasting public tribute to his father.

“That flag was put there by my dad’s family, all four of us children, as a sort of dedication to him for what he did in the South Pacific in World War II,” said Patrick Riley.

“And nobody should take that from him, or from any other person who served. We’re very proud of our dad.”

Riley said his father didn’t like to talk much about the war and the things he had seen and done. “You know, war is a gruesome thing,” his son added. “Veterans like my dad don’t want to talk about it because I think sometimes they have some sad memories about it.”

