Watch now: Decatur man arrested after police say he shot-up ex-girlfriend's car

DECATUR — A Decatur man who pumped more than five bullets into his ex-girlfriend’s car — parked just three feet from where the frightened woman sat watching in her home — is now facing multiple charges, police report.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the violence happened about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Marietta Street. The woman, aged 29, is quoted as telling police she heard a noise and looked outside to see her 40-year-old former boyfriend walk in front of her vehicle and open fire “five or six” times with a handgun. She said he was wearing a distinct peach-colored jumpsuit and she clearly recognized him.

“A Decatur Police Department Officer observed there to be five defects to the hood of the vehicle and two defects to the front driver side of the vehicle,” said Officer Ryan Ricker, who signed the affidavit.

“The… officer observed the defects to the vehicle to be consistent with being struck with a fired projectile.” Ricker said police also recovered 9mm shell casings from the driveway where the vehicle was parked.

“(The ex-girlfriend) was certain the cost to repair her vehicle was going to be over $1,500,” Ricker added.

Police said they later found the man at home in the 200 block of East Center Street and executed a search warrant. The search turned up a 9mm handgun, three loaded magazines and the peach jumpsuit.

The man was booked on preliminary charges of the aggravated discharge of a firearm, the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a weapon. He was also charged with causing criminal damage in excess of $500.

Ricker said a check of the man’s criminal record showed he was sent to prison for six years in 2005 after being convicted of the unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. And he was given a three year prison sentence in 2009 after being convicted of possession of a controlled substance.

A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $750,000, meaning he must post a bond of $75,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

