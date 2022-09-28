Watch now: Decatur man denies beating his mother to death

DECATUR — Adam D. Rich told a judge Wednesday he was innocent of charges that accuse him of inflicting a fatal beating on his 43-year-old mother.

Decatur police say Monique N. McKissic was attacked in her home in the 100 block of South Calhoun Street just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 14.

She had been hit so hard that a sworn affidavit said she suffered an open skull fracture and broken jaw. She died Aug. 22 while in the hospital, and detectives say her phone's voicemail was loaded with pleading messages from her 19-year-old son, who had offered his dying mother cash if she would drop the charges.

“He called her 13 times,” said Det. James Weddle, giving evidence at the preliminary hearing in Macon County Circuit Court.

Weddle told Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter police had found and arrested Rich within an hour of his mother’s beating.

“And at that time he was covered in what appeared to be blood on his clothing?” asked Rueter.

“Yes,” replied the detective.

Rueter continued: “And while being taken into custody, he said something to the effect of, without being asked any questions, ‘Is she dead?’”

Weddle confirmed that is what Rich said.

The detective said Rich then started bombarding his mother’s phone with messages having asked police if he could avoid jail by persuading his dying mother not to press charges.

Weddle told Rueter the number Rich called belonged to the same phone his mother had earlier used to call police pleading for help. In one call she said Rich was in her house causing damage and she feared he had killed her pet cat.

Later she would call again. “While on the phone with dispatch, dispatchers heard a female crying and loud banging,” said the sworn affidavit summing up the police case against Rich.

“Dispatchers then heard the female saying ‘He’s back’ followed by more screaming, the sound of scuffling and the phone line disconnecting.”

Officers rushing to the scene found blood splattered on the home’s back porch and yard and discovered the severely injured woman after forcing their way into her home.

Rich faces four alternate murder charges along with one count of committing aggravated battery involving great bodily harm and a further charge of aggravated domestic battery.

After finding probable cause to try him, Judge Rodney Forbes scheduled a pretrial hearing for Nov. 3. Rich remains in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at more than $1 million.