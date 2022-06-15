Watch now: Decatur man denies charges of stealing deceased vet's flag

DECATUR — Joseph P. Farrar, the Decatur man accused of stealing and damaging a cemetery flag flown in honor of a deceased Marine Corps veteran, told a judge Wednesday he denied all charges.

Farrar, 52, made a brief appearance before Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes with his defense lawyer, Diane Couri.

Farrar told the judge he was willing to waive a formal preliminary hearing where the evidence would be weighed to see if there was probable cause for him to stand trial.

Forbes accepted the written waiver and put the case on the trial call of fellow Judge Jeffrey Geisler and scheduled a pretrial hearing for August 4.

Farrar faces charges of stealing the flag in the early hours of May 28 from Graceland Cemetery.

He is also accused of damaging the $1,000 flag as he tried to flee by dropping and muddying it on the ground.

The flag was one of dozens that form the Avenue of Flags display at the cemetery and are only flown on Memorial Day weekend. Each flag was donated by the family of a deceased veteran and the flag Farrar is accused of taking was given in memory of World War II soldier John A. Riley.

Cemetery staff have since destroyed that flag by burning it in accordance with strict protocols for disposing of a flag that has been desecrated. It has been replaced with a new flag to honor Riley.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police quotes Farrar, who was arrested before he could leave the cemetery, that he had seen the flags flying and decided on the spur of the moment that he wanted one.

A check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed that Farrar remained in custody in lieu of bail set at $10,000, requiring him to post a $1,000 bond to be release.

