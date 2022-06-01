Watch now: Decatur man denies helping dispose of murder victim's dismembered body

DECATUR — Chase N. Freeman appeared in court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges he helped an accused killer friend dismember the body of a Decatur woman and conceal her homicidal death.

Freeman, 23, also told Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes he was willing to waive a preliminary hearing where the judge would have to decide if there was probable cause to try him.

Forbes accepted the signed waiver and then immediately scheduled the case for a pretrial hearing July 6 before Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith.

The charges against Freeman follow on from the November 2020 disappearance of 41-year-old Norma J. Crutchfield. She has not been seen since and prosecutors accuse her sometime boyfriend Troy D. Slaw of stabbing her to death and then disposing of her dismembered body in garbage bags.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police quotes Freeman as admitting to helping Slaw by carrying the bags and dumping them in garbage cans outside Freeman’s house. Police haven’t commented, but Crutchfield family members previously told the Herald & Review they believe her remains ended up in the Macon County landfill and are lost forever.

Freeman, whose testimony appears to have been crucial in building the murder case against Slaw, remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $1 million.

Slaw, 45, is pleading not guilty to three alternate counts of murder, one charge of dismembering a human body and one count of concealing a homicidal death. He is being held in the jail on bail set at $5.1 million and is due in court for a preliminary hearing June 8.

