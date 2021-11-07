Watch now: Decatur man, photographed committing burglary, is sent to prison for 5 years

DECATUR — Richard A. Durbin, whose image was snapped on trail cameras while he burglarized a Decatur home, has been sent to prison for five years.

Sworn Decatur police affidavits said the owner of the house in the 1700 block of West Center Street was wary after a previous burglary.

So he had the cameras set up and waiting in the property, which was in the midst of being remodeled, when Durbin broke in May 14.

Police said Durbin stole tools and equipment and even tried to torch the house after setting fire to storage bins and building supplies in the basement.

The 34-year-old had initially faced charges of arson and burglary following his arrest May 24. But prosecutors with the Macon County State’s Attorney Office dismissed the arson charge as part of a plea deal negotiated with defense attorney Jacqueline Hollis-George, which saw Durbin plead guilty to burglary. He was sentenced to an additional five years after admitting an unrelated burglary charge, but Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler ordered that sentence to run concurrent with the other five-year sentence.

The police affidavits said detectives had recognized Durbin as the suspect when they passed around the trail camera images from the West Center Street crime. The defendant was already being held in the Macon County Jail on earlier burglary charges and shoes he had been wearing at the time of his incarceration were matched with footprints also left at the West Center Street burglary scene.

Durbin was sentenced after he appeared in court Oct. 14.

