Watch now: Decatur man sought in gun crime arrested after house raid, police report

DECATUR — A man wanted for the aggravated discharge of a firearm in Decatur was arrested after a morning police raid on a house in the 600 block of East Marietta Street, a sworn affidavit said.

Police said they seized a 9mm semi-automatic pistol loaded with the same brand of ammunition that had been used in the previous shooting incident.

And Decatur Police Detective James Weddle, who signed the affidavit, said police also found more than 10 grams of crack cocaine along with plastic baggies and a digital scale on a dresser in a bedroom.

“From my police training and experience, this amount of crack cocaine, coupled with scales and baggies, is not consistent with a user amount and is more consistent with street level narcotics sales,” Weddle said.

The raid was carried out Nov. 19 by members of the police Street Crimes Unit and officers from the United States Marshals Service Task Force. They had an arrest warrant for the 37-year-old man and a search warrant for the house.

Weddle said the gun was later found to have been reported stolen in Decatur on Oct. 29.

The arrested man was booked on preliminary charges of possession of a stolen firearm and delivery of cocaine. He was already facing charges of being an armed habitual criminal and for the aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Macon County Jail records showed he remained in custody Monday with bail set at $500,000, meaning he needs to post a bond of $50,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

