Watch now: Decatur man's legal defense off to shaky start on charges he tried to kill Decatur cop

DECATUR — Joseph Luckee Williams’ first steps in his legal fight to save himself from spending the rest of his life in prison on charges he tried to murder a Decatur cop with a machine gun got off to a faltering start on Wednesday.

Williams, defending himself, appeared at what was scheduled to be a preliminary hearing where Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes would weigh the evidence and decide if there was probable cause to try him.

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter told the judge he was ready to proceed but Williams raised objections. He claimed his “due process” rights were being violated because he hadn’t received copies of prosecution documents vital to his defense, a procedure known as “discovery.”

Forbes tried to explain that he wasn’t entitled to those documents prior to the hearing but the 23-year-old Williams kept interrupting, muttering that his rights were being trampled.

“You can’t interrupt me, Mr. Williams, all right?” replied the judge. “You have got to wait for me to ask a question before you can answer. This case was set for a preliminary hearing today, and so are you asking to continue (delay) the preliminary hearing?”

More back and forth followed with Williams claiming he was entitled to have earlier seen the initial police report, or sworn affidavit, detailing why he was arrested.

“It’s a violation of my due process…” Williams insisted.

The judge repeatedly explained to him that his rights had not been violated. “And this is the problem when you represent yourself, Mr. Williams, you don’t know the law,” Forbes added.

Williams then decided he was willing to waive the entire preliminary hearing and demanded a speedy trial. Forbes said the case will be heard by fellow Judge Jeffrey Geisler and said Geisler who had a pretrial hearing date open on March 3.

“You ain’t going to set it for jury trial?” Williams asked.

“Not at this time, Mr. Williams,” replied Forbes. “You want to take that up with Judge Geisler, he is going to be the trial judge.”

Rueter then handed over a package of documents to Williams and told the judge the defendant now has all “initial discovery” materials he needs. Williams was led away to the Macon County Jail, where he has been held in custody since his arrest in the early hours of Jan. 8. His bail is set at $10 million.

Williams is accused of opening fire at and wounding Decatur police patrol officer Stephanie Vail as she pursued him on foot after he fled a traffic stop. He had fired one round from a handgun and the bullet had struck a metal fence, disintegrating near Vail’s face and peppering her with fragments that left bleeding wounds.

The handgun had been modified to fire as a fully automatic weapon, but it had jammed;. Police investigators claim Vail would most likely have been killed otherwise.

Williams is pleading not guilty to attempted murder, three charges of the aggravated discharge of a firearm and three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The attempted murder charge alone carries a penalty of 20 to 80 years in prison upon conviction plus a 25 year enhancement for using a firearm.

Williams also denies a further charge of obstructing justice by destroying evidence. Police allege he washed his hands in his own excrement in order to frustrate a chemical test for gunpowder residue.

The defendant had been warned by Forbes at an earlier hearing of the legal pitfalls of trying to defend himself, but Williams had insisted he was competent to handle it. And he can point to a track record of some success. In May of 2021 Judge Geisler dismissed two counts of attempted murder against him alleging Williams, who acted as his own lawyer, had tried to shoot to death two of his neighbors.

Rueter told the Herald & Review at the time that prosecutors had to drop the case because crucial prosecution witnesses — the victims — refused to cooperate.

Williams won a jury trial in July of 2019 when he successfully defended himself on a charge alleging he committed aggravated battery to a peace officer. The trial had gone into a second day and the jury came back with their innocent verdict after deliberating for just 28 minutes.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

