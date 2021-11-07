Watch now: Decatur member of street gang gets 14-year sentence

DECATUR — A Decatur member of the Mafia Insane Vice Lords street gang has been sent to prison for 14 years.

Octavius R. Howse, 36, took a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Steve Jones, and admitted to being a felon in possession of a weapon. An additional possession charge and a charge of being an armed habitual criminal had then been dismissed by Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler.

Howse appeared in court and announced he would accept the plea deal Oct. 14; his case had been scheduled for a jury trial Oct. 19.

Sworn affidavits from Decatur police about the case against Howse said he had been discovered sleeping in a car about 3:38 a.m. April 24 with an illegally-owned gun cradled in his lap. Police had not been searching for Howse and were responding to an unrelated domestic violence call when they came across him, according to Patrol Officer Eric Havens.

Howse had been on parole at the time following a 2018 conviction in Piatt County for being a felon in possession of a weapon. He also had a previous conviction out of Peoria County for aggravated battery with a firearm.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration lists the Mafia Insane Vice Lords as being part of Vice Lords Nation, a Chicago-based gang association with affiliated groups in 27 other states. The DEA accuses the association of being heavily involved in narcotics distribution.

