Watch now: Decatur mom forgives man accused of murdering son

DECATUR — The heartbroken mother of a Decatur murder victim wept as the man accused of killing her son was led into court Wednesday, but said she had already forgiven him.

Janet Hill spoke to the Herald & Review after Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes had found probable cause to try Talmel T. Wilson Jr. for the May 30, 2019, shooting death of 28-year-old Suave Turner.

Wilson, 20, entered not guilty pleas on three alternate murder charges and is being held in the Macon County Jail.

“My son is gone and hopefully the person that they have that killed my son, God will have mercy on him and he will be forgiven as well,” said Hill. “I have forgave because God told me to.”

Hill, who could be seen hugging Decatur Police Detective Chad Reed before the start of Wednesday’s hearing, said she has had to wait a long time for justice. “I am grateful; I had to wait for God to move and God finally moved,” she said of Wilson’s arrest.

“So now I just leave it in his hands; and as I have stated before, nobody wins in this situation,” she said of the death of her son, who leaves two daughters aged 12 and 8. “I am just glad my son is with the Lord and so that makes me feel a little better.”

Detectives working the case had recently developed enough information to arrest Wilson while the defendant was serving a four year prison sentence at Vandalia Correctional Center on an unrelated drug charge.

Questioned during the hearing by Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Thomas Wheeler, Reed said witnesses, one of whom had spoken to Hill, had identified Wilson as the shooter.

Reed said he had been seen firing a .40 caliber handgun towards a car that Turner and another man were riding in outside a convenience store in the 1500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Turner suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

Defense attorney Susan Moorehead asked the detective if the weapon used in the murder had ever been found, and he said no. And he confirmed it had not been matched with any known gun based on analysis of the bullet recovered from the victim.

Moorehead then turned her attention to the crucial witnesses in the case. “Were those individuals initially compliant or cooperative with law enforcement?” she asked. Reed said no, they were not.

“Were those individuals promised anything in exchange for their cooperation with law enforcement?” the attorney asked.

“No,” replied Reed.

Judge Forbes assigned the case to the trial call of Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Dec. 2.

