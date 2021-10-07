Watch now: Decatur, Mount Zion firefighters offer fire safety lessons

DECATUR – For Mount Zion Fire Department Battalion Chief Adam Havener, having people know what to do in a fire is important and can ultimately save lives before help arrives.

“Doing fire drills at home and knowing the safe places outside the home is important for any family household,” Havener said after showing equipment and safe practices to students at Mount Zion Grade School. “If we can save a life by being here and talking to the kids, then our job is much more satisfying.”

With it being Fire Prevention Week, the Mount Zion and Decatur fire departments took time out of their Thursday to share safety tips and demonstrations with local school kids.

Sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association, Fire Prevention Week is publicly observed across the United States each year in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began Oct. 8, 1871.

Capt. John Baer with the Decatur Fire Department said the week is important to any firefighter, and he was happy to hear from Muffley Elementary School to plan a presentation for kindergartners.

“We want to teach them as young as possible and make sure they learn the basics of fire safety, like not playing with matches or lighters and knowing to get out if there is a fire in your house,” Baer said. “We talked about the importance of not going back in for anything that they wouldn’t want to lose in a fire, and make sure they realize that items can be replaced.”

Muffley Principal Stephanie Morgan-Harris said it’s important for students to learn about being safe every year, especially at the start of the school year, when students might not remember as many details regarding fire safety.

Having had a small fire evacuate students from their building during the first week of school, Morgan-Harris said the safety tips and demonstrations were a follow-up to give the students the awareness of what to do if something like that were to happen again at school or at home.

“I want them to know how to be safe when they’re at school and when they’re away from school because situations happen all the time,” Morgan-Harris said. “No matter where they are, I want them to have that immediate response and reaction whenever there is something that’s going on.”

Baer said they conducted a fire drill in the morning before their demonstration and talked with students about having a plan to leave their home in a fire, while also choosing a location to meet with family afterward.

Another factor when dealing with fire safety is making sure children know what smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are what it means when the alarm activates, Baer said.

Havener said people should check the batteries, but should also be aware that smoke detectors are good for 10 years from their manufacturing date and carbon monoxide detectors are good for seven years.

“We have a smoke detector program with the Decatur Fire Department where if you don’t have one, you can call and get it arranged to have a smoke and carbon monoxide detector installed,” Baer said. “They are such an inexpensive thing to have and they absolutely save lives.”

