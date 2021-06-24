 Skip to main content
Watch now: Decatur native Chris Oberheim is honored in Congress

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, honored Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim on the floor of Congress on Thursday. 

"Chris was nothing short of a hero," Davis said. 

Oberheim, 44, of Monticello, was fatally shot May 19 after responding to a domestic disturbance at a Champaign apartment complex. 

"Our communities in Illinois and across the nation continue to mourn the loss of this fallen hero," Miller said in her speech. 

Oberheim, a Stephen Decatur High School graduate, was in law enforcement for 21 years, starting with the Decatur Police Department. He received two medals of valor. 

His funeral service brought law enforcement across the country. 

"My prayers are with his wife, Amber, and daughters Hannah, Avery, Addison and Aubrey, as well as the rest of his family, friends and fellow officers," Davis said.

Watch the videos here: 

FULL COVERAGE: Central Illinois mourns fallen police officer Chris Oberheim

Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, a Decatur native, was shot to death May 19 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. See full coverage of tributes to Oberheim's life and service. 

