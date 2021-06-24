Watch now: Decatur native Chris Oberheim is honored in Congress

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, honored Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim on the floor of Congress on Thursday.

"Chris was nothing short of a hero," Davis said.

Oberheim, 44, of Monticello, was fatally shot May 19 after responding to a domestic disturbance at a Champaign apartment complex.

"Our communities in Illinois and across the nation continue to mourn the loss of this fallen hero," Miller said in her speech.

Oberheim, a Stephen Decatur High School graduate, was in law enforcement for 21 years, starting with the Decatur Police Department. He received two medals of valor.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"My prayers are with his wife, Amber, and daughters Hannah, Avery, Addison and Aubrey, as well as the rest of his family, friends and fellow officers," Davis said.

Watch the videos here:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0