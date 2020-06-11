Watch now: Decatur officials, law enforcement discuss issues facing black community

DECATUR — For 90 minutes, the dialogue focused on tough issues — and keeping the conversation going.
Local leaders, law enforcement and city officials on Thursday discussed issues that impact the black community and what improvements need to be made in Decatur.
NAACP Decatur Branch President Jeanelle Norman said the meeting at the Decatur Police Department was productive and allowed for continued open discussion. Activists, youth, ministers and city staff participated in the talk.
"We will take that information and make it into some actions plans for this community," Norman said. "At this time in point, it is very important that we stick together so that we can make the community the best that it can be."
A national conversation surrounding police and community reform was started after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody. Black Lives Matter protests and rallies have taken place around the country. About 500 people marched peacefully in downtown Decatur last week.
Norman said Thursday's discussion focused on what could be done on a local level to prevent issues that are similar to what happened in Minneapolis.
"This is the first step and what we have to do from here is listen to what has been said and write up a plan of action for each of the things that have been mentioned this morning and to make sure that action follows what has been said today," said Norman after a news conference that followed the meeting.
Jayjuan Boatman, a recent MacArthur High School graduate, said a takeaway from the conversation is that there needs to be a greater focus on creating opportunities for youth.
"We talked about how we want to keep kids off the streets and kids in the house," Boatman said. "We need more activities here for kids to take part in during the school year and in the summer. What does Decatur have to offer? We need to focus on our youth. We are the future leaders."
Boatman said city officials and staff need to be more present in schools.
"Problems happen in this community, but who can we talk to," he said. "I didn’t know we could go to the Chief and talk to him about problems with another officer. We need to know who to talk to and we just need more support from our elected officials. These are the people that our parents have voted for."
A national shortage of African-American police officers was also discussed during the meeting, and Boatman said he has seen several in his generation scared to join the police force. Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz said while it is difficult to recruit minority officers, the department is trying.
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said the city needs to set measurable goals for hiring officers of all minorities. Moore Wolfe added that Getz and Norman have worked closely for the last five years to make sure there is a high level of trust within the Decatur community.
The restructuring of police department funding has also garnered widespread attention. Getz said defunding of law enforcement could work if the funds are directed toward agencies that could take on some of the workload of police officers.
"As a community we can always do things better and do things differently," Getz said. "We should continue to meet and actually put things in place rather than meet and talk all the time."
PHOTOS: Local leaders discuss the issues facing African American community
Boatman_Jay 1 06.11.20.JPG
Boatman_Jay 2 06.11.20 .JPG
Getz_Jim 1 06.11.20.JPG
Getz_Jim 2 06.11.20.JPG
Moore_Wolfe Jule 1 06.11.20.JPG
Norman_Jeanelle 1 06.11.20.JPG
Norman_Jeanelle 2 06.11.20.JPG
Norman_Jeanelle 4 06.11.20.JPG
Norman_Jeanelle 5 06.11.20.JPG
Norman_Jeanelle 6 06.11.20.JPG
Perkins_Jeffrey 06.11.20.JPG
Young_Leon 1 06.11.20.JPG
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!