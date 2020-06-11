Watch now: Decatur officials, law enforcement discuss issues facing black community

"This is the first step and what we have to do from here is listen to what has been said and write up a plan of action for each of the things that have been mentioned this morning and to make sure that action follows what has been said today," said Norman after a news conference that followed the meeting.

Jayjuan Boatman, a recent MacArthur High School graduate, said a takeaway from the conversation is that there needs to be a greater focus on creating opportunities for youth.

"We talked about how we want to keep kids off the streets and kids in the house," Boatman said. "We need more activities here for kids to take part in during the school year and in the summer. What does Decatur have to offer? We need to focus on our youth. We are the future leaders."

Boatman said city officials and staff need to be more present in schools.

"Problems happen in this community, but who can we talk to," he said. "I didn’t know we could go to the Chief and talk to him about problems with another officer. We need to know who to talk to and we just need more support from our elected officials. These are the people that our parents have voted for."