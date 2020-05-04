Watch now: Decatur officials talk about small businesses reopening

City Manager Scot Wrighton in an informational video Monday said "nonessential" businesses are allowed to reopen under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's revised stay-at-home order , but they can only participate in curbside delivery and pickup services. Wrighton said several Decatur businesses have already worked with the city in creating pickup lanes.

"It is encouraging to see how creative many of our local businesses are," Wrighton said. "If some of those businesses would like some help establishing a pickup lane, we've done that for several food establishments around town where we have put up cones and signs and you've seen some of those. We can do that for nonessential businesses too if that is something that you think you need as a business owner to help you with those transactions that have to be conducted outside."