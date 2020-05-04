Watch now: Decatur officials talk about small businesses reopening

DECATUR — Businesses looking to offer curbside delivery can reach out to the city for help establishing pickup lanes.
City Manager Scot Wrighton in an informational video Monday said "nonessential" businesses are allowed to reopen under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's revised stay-at-home order, but they can only participate in curbside delivery and pickup services. Wrighton said several Decatur businesses have already worked with the city in creating pickup lanes.
"It is encouraging to see how creative many of our local businesses are," Wrighton said. "If some of those businesses would like some help establishing a pickup lane, we've done that for several food establishments around town where we have put up cones and signs and you've seen some of those. We can do that for nonessential businesses too if that is something that you think you need as a business owner to help you with those transactions that have to be conducted outside."
Wrighton also elaborated on new parameters for church services. The amended order allows for outside or drive-in church services so long as social distancing guidelines are followed. He said that city staff has advised churches to have vehicles park with one or more spaces in between them and that only members of the same household should travel in the same vehicle. He also encouraged that online services continue to be offered.
"The bottom line is that you have to maintain at least six-foot distance," Wrighton said.
Wrighton ended with reminding constituents of an upcoming council study session scheduled for Monday, May 11. Council members will discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the city budget, an issue Wrighton says is consistently being evaluated by city staff. He added that the budget will likely see amendments due to the pandemic
"The mayor and city council are absolutely committed to doing everything we can to make sure services are uninterrupted," Wrighton said.
