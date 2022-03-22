Watch now: Decatur police enjoy victory over firefighters in annual fundraiser

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department won recognition — and a victory in a longtime friendly rivalry — with the arrival of a trophy from the Salvation Army on Tuesday.

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel accepted the traveling award in honor of the department winning the annual Gurneys, Guns, and Hoses First Responders Bell Ringing competition.

“We’re glad to serve our community and glad to be able to give back,” he said. “And also finally to beat the firefighters, because they have cheated for years and years.”

The trophy has been displayed by the Decatur Fire Department for the past five years. “The firemen used to take trucks out there (to the bell-ringing site) and the big blow-up Sparky the fireman,” said retired officer Greg Spain. “How do you compete with that?”

Throughout 2022, the police will be displaying the traveling trophy for collecting the most money during the Salvation Army’s yearly Christmas season weekend event. The trophy began its rotation in 2015.

Volunteers from various local first responder agencies rang bells and collected money for the famous Red Kettles on Dec. 10 and 11 in front of Sam’s Club and the Decatur Walmart store on Prospect Drive and Walmart on Maryland Street.

“I still think the winner is the city of Decatur,” said Kyle Karsten, Salvation Army director of development. “The winner is a collective first responder group that comes together and graciously serves our community, but then graciously rings bells for the Salvation Army.”

The Salvation Army goal was $600,000 towards the 2021 Christmas Kettle Campaign.

The Annual Gala the day before Gurneys, Guns and Hoses, as well as the virtual bell ringing, added to the event’s success. According to Karsten, $13,000 from the event was matched. “So we raised over $25,000 toward our Christmas campaign goal,” he said about the event.

The police department beat the firefighters by just $316.47.

The Guns and Hoses competition began more than 10 years ago between the Decatur Fire Department and Macon County Sheriff’s Office. As the years progressed, the police and county fire departments were added to the event. In 2017, paramedics joined the fun, changing the name of the event to Gurneys, Guns and Hoses. “It shook it up and changed the whole name,” Karsten said.

Organizers rotate the store and door at which first responders are placed. Some spots see more foot traffic than others. “The pharmacy doors at both Walmarts are definitely the top two doors,” Karsten said.

The police department had never received the traveling trophy, although they have given the fire department a challenge each year. Brandel admitted losing to the fire department for several years was heartbreaking.

“I’m pretty sure they like to take money out of our buckets and put it in theirs,” Brandel said. “We haven’t been able to figure out how they’re doing it, but, regardless, this year we were able to stop it and come up the victors.”

