Warning: Video containing graphic footage appears at the bottom of this story.

DECATUR — Dramatic body camera video shows Decatur police officers and a Macon County Sheriff's deputy fighting for their lives after Jamontey O. Neal pulled a gun on them in a traffic stop and opened fire first.

The videos, 10 in all, show the 32-year-old Neal opening fire at point-blank range in the early morning traffic stop Oct. 12 and then being shot down and killed as his body is hit by multiple shots from return fire. He had earlier repeatedly refused commands to get out of the car and opened fire with one of two guns he had within his vehicle.

One video shows Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer's hair being ruffled by a passing bullet and the officer falling to the ground as he is hit multiple times. His semi-automatic service pistol jams as he lays on the rain-soaked pavement and he quickly clears it before opening fire and appearing to empty his magazine at Neal who collapses, his body twitching with bullet impacts.

Four police officers had returned fire at Neal: three Decatur officers and Macon County Sheriff's Deputy Travis Wolfe.

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said Wittmer narrowly escape being killed and his situation was the ultimate nightmare for any officer: under fire, fully exposed with his weapon jammed. He said officers spend hours learning to clear jams fast and "muscle memory" had kicked in for Wittmer, who now has no recollection of working at lightning speed to get his gun operational again.

Wittmer and Officer Austin Bowman, who was shot once, are both continuing to recover and remain on leave while the fatal shooting is investigated by the Illinois State Police, which is standard procedure.

The Decatur officers who confronted Neal are part of the police department's Community Action Team which targets criminals with illegal guns. Brandel, speaking at a news conference to release the videos Monday, said officers were given a tip that Neal, who has previously served a 15-year sentence for offenses that included gun crime, was armed.

Brandel said the eight-strong CAT team, along with the police Street Crimes Unit, has seized 73 illegally-possessed guns since May.

"Without a doubt I am certain they have prevented numerous shootings and homicides within our city," said Brandel.

"With that, though, comes very dangerous work. Again, when we show the videos you will see how dangerous it can be and how it can be that way very fast."

The chief said Neal's family had also been shown the videos prior to them being made available on the police department website.

This story will be updated.