Watch now: Decatur police release video of officer being shot

This is a developing story that will be updated.

The Decatur Police Department on Thursday released video footage of an officer being shot during a foot chase Jan. 8.

Chief Shane Brandel in a statement identified the officer as Stephanie Vail, a six-year veteran of the department who is assigned to the patrol division. She has been released and continues to recover from her injuries, he said.

The bodycam video, just under a minute and a half, shows Vail chasing after the suspect and yelling "Decatur police, stop!" right before she screams after being shot. "Shots fired, shots fired, still running northbound! I was hit with something," she calls immediately into her police radio, before giving further directions about where other officers can find the suspect and a brief description before she calls for an ambulance. Dashcam video, also released, contains audio from the incident.

Police previously said the pursuit began after an officer, later identified as Vail, saw a vehicle make multiple traffic violations around 2:39 a.m. in the area of South Jasper and East Clay streets. The driver fled on foot when the officer tried to make a traffic stop near 900 E. Clay St., police said, and the person fired one shot at the officer during the chase.

Joseph L.V. Williams is being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at more than $10 million on charges in the incident. Police have said he probably would have killed her if the weapon hadn't jammed after firing one bullet.

A sworn affidavit said Williams, 23, was armed with a Glock 9mm handgun fitted with an extended magazine holding 33 rounds and adapted to fire all the bullets with one squeeze of the trigger.

Brandel said he wanted to commend the officers and detectives of the Decatur Police Department.

"The dedication of the men and women of DPD is inspiring to me and makes me proud to be a part of this organization," he said in a statement released to the media and on the department's Facebook page, along with the videos. "I also want to thank the community for the words of support and encouragement. In the current climate, all law enforcement officers appreciate hearing and knowing they are supported by the communities they serve."

