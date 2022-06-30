Watch now: Decatur police release videos of officer-involved shooting

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department has released three videos showing the pursuit and the discharging of weapons by a police officer and the suspect involved in a June 23 chase.

Officials said the three videos, released Thursday, were obtained from Sgt. K. Matt Daniels' body-worn camera and in-car camera, and a responding officer's in-car camera. Daniels is a 12-year veteran of the department and is assigned to the patrol division.

The video release came on the same day Patrick A. Hutton, the Decatur man accused of firing a gun while being chased by police, was arraigned on multiple felony charges.

Neither Daniels of Hutton were injured in the gunfire exchange.

A sworn Decatur Police affidavit about the case said Officer Tanner Brummitt had encountered Hutton on the night of June 23 while waiting in his squad car for a red light at the intersection of North Jasper and East Eldorado streets.

Brummitt said he saw Hutton sitting in the driver’s seat of a nearby car holding a gun in his right hand pointing at the car’s ceiling. Hutton accelerated away westbound on East Eldorado and fled as the officer said he activated his emergency lights and tried to make a traffic stop.

“...I observed him point the handgun out of the driver's side window. I then heard a loud ‘pop’ which I believed to be consistent with a single gunshot,” the officer said in the affidavit

Brummitt said the chase hit speeds of more than 67 mph as other police units arrived to assist. At one point an officer was stopped at the intersection of West King Street and North Park Place as Hutton barreled toward them.

“Patrick pointed the handgun toward the DPD officer as he drove by the officer and squad car, resulting in shots being fired at Patrick’s vehicle,” Brummitt said.

Hutton escaped injury and finally came to a stop in the 500 block of North Fairview Avenue. Brummitt said Hutton was holding the gun to the right side of his head but finally threw it out of the car window and was arrested.

Hutton was quoted as telling officers “There was a war going on” and that he “Wanted to kill himself because he knew how he would be treated.”

Brummitt said Hutton’s gun had a hollow point bullet in the chamber but no magazine inserted; two magazines were found in a compartment inside his car. Police also seized 23 grams of pills that tested positive for meth.

Prior to Hutton's court appearance Thursday, Judge Rodney Forbes had been warned by Macon County Jail corrections officers that his behavior was erratic, and that became obvious as soon as he was led handcuffed into the courtroom.

Surrounded by a semi-circle of seven corrections and court security officers, the 26-year-old defendant stood with his head bowed and refused to tell the judge his age.

“I am scared to talk, I am scared to do anything,” he told Forbes.

“All you’ve got to do is tell me your age at this point,” the judge replied.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I can’t,” Hutton said. “I’m scared.”

Forbes then proceeded to outline the charges against him, which include the aggravated assault of a peace officer, three counts of armed violence and being a felon in possession of a 9mm handgun. He is also charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing police and one count of possession of methamphetamine.

As the court hearing continued, Hutton gradually began to bend his body further and further forward as he stood before the judge until he was bent in half at the waist with his head pointing toward the floor.

Forbes asked him if he wanted the court to appoint a public defender to represent him or whether he wanted time to hire his own lawyer. No answer came.

“We’ll show the defendant refused to answer, that he is bent over, his hands are cupped around his ears and he is visually trembling,” noted the judge. “I want to show I have a bona fide doubt as to his fitness to stand trial.”

Forbes then appointed the public defender’s office to represent Hutton and ordered a mental evaluation before a court hearing July 20.

Hutton, by now sobbing, could be heard saying “don’t hurt me, don’t hurt me” as he was escorted out of the courtroom.

He remains held in jail on the current charges with his bail set at $2.5 million, requiring him to post a bond of $250,000 to be released.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.