Watch now: Decatur region to have new COVID rules put in place Monday

SPRINGFIELD — The Decatur region on Friday became the latest to have state restrictions applied again to halt rising COVID infection numbers, raising familiar fears about the long-term economic impact of the pandemic.
The measures for Region 3 starting Monday ban indoor dining and bar service and limit gathers to 25 people, down from 50, or 25% of capacity. Gaming establishments have to close at 11 p.m. as well.
The region includes 21 counties from Decatur to along the Indiana border. Danville, Champaign, Olney, Effingham and Vandalia are in it.
Under the state's coronavirus reopening plan, restrictions can be applied to Illinois Department of Public Health regions that have a seven-day rolling positivity rate on coronavirus tests of more than 8% for three consecutive days. The rate hit 8.6% on Tuesday.
All but one area — Region 2, which stretches from Bloomington-Normal to the Iowa border and the Chicago suburbs — have had restrictions put into place. That region's positivity rate shot up to 8.5% from 7.9% the day prior, meaning two more days at the same pace of virus spread will trigger the mitigations there as well.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker during a press conference Friday said the rules are a difficult but necessary step to drive numbers down. He also said it is expected Region 2 will have measures put in place "barring an unlikely reversal of that trend."
"Once again, this is a problem that is affecting the entire state," he said.
On Friday, a renewed prohibition on indoor dining and bar service also took effect in Chicago, and the same rules kick in for Lake and McHenry counties on Saturday and west-central Illinois, including Springfield, on Sunday. The measures have faced a strong pushback from the restaurant industry and Republican lawmakers.
The Illinois Restaurant Association announced in a news conference Friday morning that it would file a court brief supporting a Kane County business challenging the governor’s authority to shut down indoor dining.
“The IRA has repeatedly called upon governor Pritzker to take a more reasonable and pragmatic approach to mitigation and to collaborate on a plan that is less detrimental to the state's largest private sector employer,” Association president and CEO Sam Toia said at the news conference. “We just heard (from previous speakers who were restaurant owners) how devastating and unjustified these restrictions are to the industry and our economy. And it is important that our legal efforts align with the interests of the businesses and passionate individuals who make up our restaurant community.”
The Region 6 positivity rate data for the region does not include the massive saliva-based testing program at the University of Illinois' flagship campus, which the state has said artificially lowers the regional rate and skews the level of transmission in the community at large.
Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, in a statement said the governor's office has "failed to provide widespread testing" in downstate Illinois.
"As the University of Illinois proved, if you can rapidly test, interdict, and quarantine infected individuals, you can absolutely save lives. But the fact is that testing just isn’t widely available to most of Region 6. And even for those lucky enough not to have to drive an hour each way to get tested, waiting five-seven days for results doesn’t do much good either," he said.
The announcement came as the state reported another 6,943 new confirmed cases – a one-day record – among 95,111 test results reported, which was also a one-day record. That made for a single-day positivity rate of 7.3%, driving the rolling seven-day average positivity rate to 7.3% as well – the highest seven-day average since May 29.
The state also reported another 36 COVID-19-related death, bringing the death toll to 9,711 since the pandemic began.
The Chicago Tribune and Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
