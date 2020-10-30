Watch now: Decatur region to have new COVID rules put in place Monday

Gov. J.B. Pritzker during a press conference Friday said the rules are a difficult but necessary step to drive numbers down. He also said it is expected Region 2 will have measures put in place "barring an unlikely reversal of that trend."

"Once again, this is a problem that is affecting the entire state," he said.

On Friday, a renewed prohibition on indoor dining and bar service also took effect in Chicago, and the same rules kick in for Lake and McHenry counties on Saturday and west-central Illinois, including Springfield, on Sunday. The measures have faced a strong pushback from the restaurant industry and Republican lawmakers.

The Illinois Restaurant Association announced in a news conference Friday morning that it would file a court brief supporting a Kane County business challenging the governor’s authority to shut down indoor dining.

