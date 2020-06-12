Watch now: Decatur residents march for black women, victims of brutality

DECATUR — Four hundred black, red and green balloons rose into the clear sky in downtown Decatur on Thursday evening as a crowd of protesters paid tribute to black women who died in encounters with the police.
Organizer Jacob Jenkins read their names aloud: Breonna Taylor, a Kentucky woman fatally shot by officers who burst into her home; Sandra Bland, who died in a Texas jail cell after she was arrested during a routine motor vehicle stop; Aiyana Stanley-Jones, 7, killed during a 2010 police raid in Michigan.
The list went on.
Jenkins said the gathering was also meant to honor those whose names would never be known.
“Today, our balloons represent the thousands of African-Americans who have died at the hands of law enforcement," he said. "You are not forgotten.”
Jenkins stressed that the event's message was not meant to oppose law enforcement and he respected what he described as good police officers. But he advocated for "divesting" the police, or shifting money back into other community-based approaches and organizations, and other reforms such as adding more officers who are minorities.
Thursday's event began and closed with speakers in the parking lot of the Decatur Civic Center. An estimated 400 protesters of all ages and different races walked on Franklin, Eldorado, Main and Macon streets. In front of the downtown post office on Franklin Street, the crowd knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck before Floyd died May 25. The incident was caught by a cellphone camera and has sparked protests around the world.
About 500 people gathered June 1 for a Justice Walk honoring Floyd. Jenkins said the events are part of a series that will address various issues that affect the black community.
LaToya Barbee and three children Saniah Hill, 7, Ceriah Hill, 15 and Savion Hill, 18, participated in the march.
“Young men and women are dying from senseless actions,” Barbee said. “When my children leave me, I am scared something will happen to them and they won’t come home.”
Ceriah Hill said she was in shock when she heard about the death of Taylor, who was killed in her home on March 13.
“That could’ve been me,” Hill said.
Barbee said when she learns of the death of another black woman or man, her heart hurts for all mothers. “I feel sorry for the mothers and sisters out here. I am a mother, a sister, a daughter. So I feel that pain.”
Earlier on Thursday, local leaders, law enforcement and city officials met to discuss issues affecting the black community and what improvements are needed in Decatur. NAACP Decatur Branch President Jeanelle Norman and Decatur Police Jim Getz both pledged to work from the discussion toward taking action.
The event also included an opportunity to register to vote, and Barbee said her family registered and plans to go to the polls together.
Jenkins encouraged all the participants not simply to march, but to take action — vote, contact council members and let their voices be heard. He also called for changing Decatur's form of government to a ward system, which he said would allow all areas of the city to be more equally represented.
"There are some upcoming elections we need to win," he said. "They want you to think that Decatur is divided, and we are not. We are bound and we are together by our shared commonality, our shared experiences. We are neighbors, we are friends, we go to the same schools, we go to the same churches and we stand together to work on our own problems."
The march concluded with Jenkins reciting the poem, “Souls Rest in Peaceful Protest” by Deverne Haynes, who Jenkins said wrote the poem specifically for black women killed by law enforcement. In between phrases of the poem, recent MacArthur graduate Jayla Lee sang, “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child.”
"If we don't come together, more black women are going to die," said Cameron Williams, 27-year-old Decatur resident and member of the Democratic Socialists of America.
Jenkins said the next march will be held June 27 to recognize mothers who’ve lost children to gun violence.
PHOTOS: Locals participate in Justice Walk in honor of black women who are victims of police brutality
