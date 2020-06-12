Watch now: Decatur residents march for black women, victims of brutality

The event also included an opportunity to register to vote, and Barbee said her family registered and plans to go to the polls together.

Jenkins encouraged all the participants not simply to march, but to take action — vote, contact council members and let their voices be heard. He also called for changing Decatur's form of government to a ward system, which he said would allow all areas of the city to be more equally represented.

"There are some upcoming elections we need to win," he said. "They want you to think that Decatur is divided, and we are not. We are bound and we are together by our shared commonality, our shared experiences. We are neighbors, we are friends, we go to the same schools, we go to the same churches and we stand together to work on our own problems."

The march concluded with Jenkins reciting the poem, “Souls Rest in Peaceful Protest” by Deverne Haynes, who Jenkins said wrote the poem specifically for black women killed by law enforcement. In between phrases of the poem, recent MacArthur graduate Jayla Lee sang, “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child.”