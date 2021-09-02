Watch now: Decatur safe-cracker and catalytic converter thief now behind bars, police report

DECATUR — Police said they have arrested a Decatur safe-cracker who also specializes in the theft of vehicle catalytic converters.

Sworn affidavits from Decatur police said detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task Force had tracked the 34-year-old man down to a garage in the 1100 block of East Buena Vista Avenue where they took him into custody Wednesday afternoon.

“In plain view in the garage, Detective Tim Wittmer observed a safe which had been cut open,” said the affidavit. Pictures of the wheeled safe were sent to a Decatur homeowner who immediately identified it as the one stolen from his mother’s Lake Shore Drive home Aug. 30 while she was away, policed report.

The man is quoted as telling police he had carried out the burglary with another man but his specific job was to open the safe once it had been stolen.

Detectives had already been searching for the man after implicating him in a series of catalytic converter and other thefts from the premises of an auto repair business on East William Street Road in Decatur.

A separate sworn affidavit signed by Detective Jason Danner said the man and an accomplice had been seen on security video opening vehicles on the business lot in the early hours of July 4.

Danner said the footage shows them loading objects into one of the vehicles, a big Lincoln Navigator sport utility, valued at $4,525, before driving it off the lot but proceeding slowly, as if something was wrong with the vehicle. Figuring they had not gotten very far, officers were able to locate the SUV abandoned at a nearby business; video from that business had shown the two men then walking back to the auto repair lot.

After his arrest with the cracked safe, Danner said the man admitted to being the person dressed in a blue sweatshirt in the surveillance video and said he had acted as the “lookout” man.

“He stated that approximately six catalytic converters were stolen from various vehicles on the lot,” Danner added. “He stated they took the Lincoln Navigator but parked it behind a liquor store and went back. He indicated that they took the vehicle because they didn’t want to walk with all of the converters.”

Danner said the man has “an extensive criminal history” including convictions for burglary, assault and larceny.

He now faces new preliminary charges of burglary, theft, and residential burglary. A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed he remained held in custody with bail set at $136,000, meaning he must post a bond of $13,600 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

