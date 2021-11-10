Watch now: Decatur shootings spark outrage, desire to better equip police

DECATUR — The latest shooting and wounding of a victim on a busy Decatur street in broad daylight was met with expressions of shock and outrage by city leaders, and a continued pledge to do all they can to aid police in the fight against a rising tide of violent crime.

“I know we can’t really make it stop, but we can do everything possible to give the Decatur Police Department the tools they need,” said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. “We are in a dangerous time.”

The mayor was speaking Wednesday after a 32-year-old Decatur man sustained what police described as life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon when he was shot in the neck while driving near the intersection of North Water Street and East Mound Road.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the gunfire came from a suspect in a minivan and that the shooting “does not appear to have been a random act.” The wounded man’s vehicle crashed into another car and a 34-year-old Warrensburg mother and her children, aged 6 and 9, were all injured in the collision.

On July 31, a sport utility vehicle was raked with gunfire on a Saturday afternoon at the busy intersection of North Main and East Eldorado streets.

And, in what proved a very violent month, an 8-year-old boy had a bullet clip his ear July 28 after his Decatur home was hit by gunfire. On July 15 an 8-year-old girl was shot and wounded in the arm by a stray bullet while riding in a car with her grandmother and other children.

Crime statistics on the Decatur Police Department website show shootings for 2021 are up every month through September over the previous year. The year to date total through September was 153 shootings compared to 111 by September of 2020, a jump of more than 37 percent.

“I don’t think it’s been this bad since the mid ‘80s when we had so much gang activity here,” said Moore Wolfe. “And the police were able to get it under control at that time; but it took a lot of effort and it didn’t happen overnight.”

Interim Police Chief Shane Brandel on Monday presented the city council with a shopping list of new equipment he needs to fight crime in the next year, ranging from $42,000 for drones to $250,000 for more Flock system surveillance cameras.

The mayor said the council would have to consider each request but believed there was widespread support for giving cops the tools they need to do their job. “We’ve got to do something,” she said.

The mayor noted Brandel had warned in a recent Herald & Review story about officers increasingly being faced with suspects armed with weapons that have been converted to fully automatic machine guns. Seven illegally converted guns have been seized so far this year, more than Brandel said he had previously seen in the course of his career.

“It’s very scary what’s happening out there,” said Moore Wolfe. “We’re going to have to do something different, and if investing in technology will help our police department crack down on this crime wave, we’re ready to do it.”

Gunfire on the streets clearly doesn’t do much for her city’s image as a safe place to live and work, but the mayor said gun crime was a danger to everyone, no matter where they called home.

“We have more population than some of the smaller towns and so we’re more likely to have a bigger presence of violence,” Moore Wolfe said. “But you know this could happen in Mount Zion or Forsyth or Maroa. There is no magic line you can draw around the city of Decatur and say it's just dangerous inside this circle. We have a nationwide problem.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker classified ongoing gun violence in Illinois as a public health crisis in a Nov. 1 executive order and announced plans to seek more funding for violence-prevention initiatives in next year's state budget.

Legislation, known as the Reimagine Public Safety Act, passed the state legislature during the fall veto session last month. It pledges $250 million over three years for reducing gun violence in high-crime communities through grant opportunities for organizations that provide technical assistance for violence prevention or youth development and intervention programs. It awaits Pritzker's signature.

It also creates an Office of Firearm Violence Prevention to help experts and organizations connect with people at high risk of gun violence.

“This is a much larger community issue and it takes the community to help resolve it,” Brandel said in an interview last week when asked about the initiative. “It is encouraging that a lot of the funding to this goes towards those type of community-based efforts to help reduce violence, law enforcement alone can never be the sole answer to reducing violence in Decatur or in any community across the country.”

Brandel said the governor's actions are important to addressing the issue of gun violence but there still needs to be a conversation about what actions need to be taken for those who have or will commit gun-related crimes and how much of that will be tolerated.

"In my view, if you're going to go out and shoot somebody, then you need to suffer the consequences of that," Brandel said. "Those consequences should be severe because you're not just putting your intended target at risk, but the entire community."

Shemuel Sanders, founder of the Shemilah Outreach Center — named in honor of his daughter who died in a shooting in June 2020 — said he wants to see more officers and community members build bridges with each other and for people to understand that in order to solve the issue of gun-violence they need to work together.

Sanders created the outreach center as a way to keep young people away from violent situations with work programs and teach them ways to resolve conflicts with peaceful resolutions instead of acting out and getting into fights.

Sanders said he wants to create a committee for young people to be able to speak with officials and create a relationship that allows them to inform the city of what issues their seeing while also learning from each other.

“I think we need to just pull our resources together and figure out what we can do to make a difference,” Sanders said. “It takes a village and I believe that we can make a difference and turn this community around.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

