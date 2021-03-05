Watch now: Decatur, Springfield residents come together to address growing issue of gun violence

DECATUR — Decatur and Springfield have a lot of things in common.
Unfortunately, one of those similarities is growing gun violence — some of which authorities say is connected.
“Young people are on a death march,” the Rev. Courtney Carson said about the current climate of both cities. “How are we going to be actively involved in bettering the lives of those young people together.”
Carson made statement Friday during a panel discussion, Decatur and Springfield City 2 City Town Hall Meeting, he hosted with Lisa Badger, a business agent for Teamster Local 916 and a Springfield Park District Board trustee.
“We said ‘let’s pull together everybody we know,” Badger said. “This isn’t a Decatur problem. This isn’t a Springfield problem. We’re neighbors. Let’s look it as one community and bring everybody together to have a conversation.”
Taking part in the panel discussion at Richland Community College were clergy, community leaders, education and mental health professionals, former gang leaders and program leaders from both Springfield and Decatur. The Rev. Cameron Barnes, national youth director for Rainbow Push Coalition, was the guest speaker.
Carson has an intimate understanding of the cost of the senseless retaliatory shootings that have taken place. His step-nephew and a young man he helped raise were two of the victims in recent shootings that started in Springfield and spilled over to Decatur.
“Hopefully we can see a better light,” Carson said, citing the reason for bringing the key players together. “And show our young people that we care about them and ultimately point them in the right direction."
Decatur resident Jessie Bates attended the meeting in hopes of learning what the community could do to help end the violence. He has worked with inner city youth for nearly 20 years, including with Stop the Violence Project. “I’ve watched the gun violence go up and down, but right now I see the increase,” he said.
Bates said he is ready to help. His suggestion is to get the local churches involved.
“I’m hoping that the church will get activated,” he said. “I think it is one of the missing links.”
Jim Dixon is a member of the Springfield group Faith Coalition for the Common Good, working for social justice issues. Like many in both communities, he is concerned about the rise in gun violence. His focus has been providing jobs. “If people have jobs they have a future,” Dixon said. “They won’t be so concerned about getting out of the community.”
Buddy Amos was onstage to discuss his own experiences as a former gang member. In a passionate speech, he spoke about the rules and the structure needed for children. “You have to get to the root of the problems,” he said. “Get to the parents.”
Shamika Bond said everyone needs to get involved.
“We are all each other’s business,” said the Boys and Girls Club executive director. “It’s all about relationships.”
