Watch now: Decatur, Springfield residents come together to address growing issue of gun violence

“Hopefully we can see a better light,” Carson said, citing the reason for bringing the key players together. “And show our young people that we care about them and ultimately point them in the right direction."

Decatur resident Jessie Bates attended the meeting in hopes of learning what the community could do to help end the violence. He has worked with inner city youth for nearly 20 years, including with Stop the Violence Project. “I’ve watched the gun violence go up and down, but right now I see the increase,” he said.

Bates said he is ready to help. His suggestion is to get the local churches involved.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m hoping that the church will get activated,” he said. “I think it is one of the missing links.”

Jim Dixon is a member of the Springfield group Faith Coalition for the Common Good, working for social justice issues. Like many in both communities, he is concerned about the rise in gun violence. His focus has been providing jobs. “If people have jobs they have a future,” Dixon said. “They won’t be so concerned about getting out of the community.”