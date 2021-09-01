Watch now: Decatur volunteers heading south to help with Hurricane Ida relief efforts

DECATUR — Early Wednesday morning, two volunteers from the Decatur Red Cross Chapter prepared their emergency response vehicle for the drive down south to help communities affected by Hurricane Ida.

“There's a constant need for volunteers to either help on a local level or the national level,” said Dawn Morris, executive director of the South Central Region of the Red Cross, which includes Macon County. “The volunteers are the hands and feet to what the Red Cross does every single day. Without them we are nothing.”

Since Monday night, more than 1,500 people were evacuated from their homes and sought refuge in 38 different Red Cross and community shelters across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Texas.

Decatur Red Cross volunteers Shelly Oliver and Kirk Edgecombe will be joining more than 20 other Illinois volunteers to help with relief efforts after the flooding and damaged caused by Ida.

They will first drive down to Houston and from there they will be assigned different jobs depending on the severity of the situation or needs that arise, Morris said.

Though it is not clear what they will be helping with, Morris said it is possible that Oliver will be working in one of the many shelters and Edgecombe will deliver food and other necessities to first-responders and families who are still in their homes

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re not really sure where they’re going to station us yet until we get down there,” Oliver said. “People need help and a disaster can happen to anybody.”

Oliver said when she joined the Decatur Red Cross three years ago she did not know the opportunities and events she would help with. Her first volunteer assignment was for Hurricane Michael in Florida and then her second was for the forest fires in Oregon.

Locally, Oliver said they install smoke alarms, show up on the scene of fires and canteen for the fire departments and give financial assistance to people in disaster settings.

Edgecombe, who joined the Decatur Red Cross in 2013, said it feels great to help people in need and the best is that he can be as busy as he wants to be as a volunteer.

“It has to be a scary situation that those people are in with everything gone and I can’t imagine the horror they have to go through,” Edgecombe said. “If they can look up and see us there, they know were going to help.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.